'Dana White, send me location' - Khabib Nurmagomedov drops massive hint about stepping out of retirement

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has indicated that he might come out of retirement to fight again. In another interesting twist to Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement saga, the undefeated Russian's latest tweet indicates that he is willing to return to the octagon.

Nurmagomedov took to Twitter to share a picture with the former CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Lorenzo Fertitta. Khabib Nurmagomedov said that he was glad to meet his former boss Lorenzo. But what follows next is the most interesting part of the seemingly innocuous tweet.

In the caption for the tweet, Nurmagomedov asked UFC president Dana White to 'send him location'. The statement alludes to the fact that the undefeated Russian is indeed willing to step inside the octagon once again, and that has set the hearts racing of fans across the globe. Over the past few months, there has been a lot of speculation over Nurmagomedov's future.

It was good to see you Lorenzo 🤝@danawhite send me location 📍👊 pic.twitter.com/JChChJSCqR — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) March 17, 2021

Khabib just posted this on Instagram...



“Dana White, send me location”



Looks like 30-0 could be back on. Gotta love an #MMARetirement 😂 pic.twitter.com/Um5Ogvk8da — Jim (@MMA_Jim) March 17, 2021

Although Khabib Nurmagomedov remained adamant that he doesn't wish to continue fighting anymore, Dana White claimed that the Russian will return for another fight. The pair even met in Abu Dhabi to discuss a potential return, but that didn't work out.

However, White still hadn't lost hope and remained positive about convincing Khabib Nurmagomedov to return to the octagon. He didn't even vacate the lightweight title although the champion himself declared that he's retired. Khabib's recent tweet indicates that White's patience is finally set to bear fruit.

Options galore for Khabib Nurmagomedov if he chooses to return

If he chooses to defend his title again, there are a host of top contenders in the lightweight division for Nurmagomedov to choose from. The likes of Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler, and Dustin Poirier will all be looking to get a shot against the greatest champion in the 155lbs division.

Apart from that, there's the possibility of a highly anticipated matchup against Tony Ferguson. The pair have been booked five times in the past but the fight didn't come to fruition on any of those occasions. There is also the possibility of a rematch against arch-rival Conor McGregor.

Advertisement

McGregor and Khabib featured in the main event of the biggest PPV in UFC history and it goes without saying that Dana White would love to see the pair run it back.

Who do you think is the right opponent for Khabib Nurmagomedov if he returns to the octagon?