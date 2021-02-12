"I can see it on his face!" - Dana White claims Khabib Nurmagomedov will definitely return for one more fight

It seems like UFC President Dana White is not ready to accept Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement by any means. In a recent interview with Brett Okamoto, White explained why he believes the Eagle will make his return to the octagon in the near future.

After a third dominant title defense at UFC 253, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport of MMA. His father's, demise in March last year was the reason why the Eagle decided to hang up his gloves.

However, Dana White is adamant that if presented with the right opportunity, Khabib Nurmagomedov will reconsider his departure from the sport. White recounted his meeting with the Eagle on Fight Island last month. The fact that Khabib agreed to meet with him is enough indication for the UFC president that Nurmagomedov might change his decision.

"Show me something spectacular and make me want to come back and fight."@danawhite explained to @Jon_Anik what @TeamKhabib told him during their meeting, addressing the lightweights fighting at #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/oFr4TmCNI3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 16, 2021

"People were hyped up that we were meeting and talking. I really like Khabib a lot. I have a lot of respect for him as a fighter and a human being. Khabib can say whatever he wants, I believe that if this thing plays out, however it happens, he will fight [the right guy].

What makes Dana White believe that Khabib Nurmagomedov will return to the cage?

Dana White cited the fact that Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently in prime shape as an athlete. With one more victory, the Dagestani fighter will further cement his legacy with an unblemished record of 30-0.

Pointing at the camera, Dana White sent a message to the Eagle and said:

"You know it too Khabib. You know it. I know you know it! I can see it in his face when we talk. You don't go your whole life being an incredible competitor and then one day just say, 'That's it'. Right before 30-0? I'm not buying it."

Dana White refuted fans who claim that Nurmagomedov is holding up the division. He pointed out that Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje have all been dominated by the 'Eagle' in the recent past, stating that there is no clear cut champion at the moment.

White also mentioned that he is planning on making the top seven ranked lightweights compete against each other. The winner of this tournament will become the undisputed champion if Khabib Nurmagomedov stays retired.