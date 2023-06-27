Andrew Tate compares Dana White to Donald Trump in candid reaction to viral UFC interaction

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate has compared Dana White to Donald Trump while reacting to Adin Ross' viral UFC interaction.

Tate and Ross recently came together for a much-awaited live stream. It was their first collaboration since the former kickboxer was released from prison in March 2023. The two were on very friendly terms last year, often appearing together on live streams and plenty of videos as well.

During their most recent live stream together, Adin Ross recalled his viral interaction with Donald Trump at UFC 287 earlier this year. Ross went on to compliment the former president of the United States and called him a "G".

Responding to the same, Andrew Tate gave his candid reaction and compared UFC president Dana White to Donald Trump by saying:

"Dana is a G was well."

Take a look at the video below:

Andrew Tate offers his advice on how to deal with emotions

During the same live stream, Adin Ross opened up about his drug addiction. The popular streamer stated that he started using drugs in order to chase happiness and asked Andrew Tate to help him in the situation. Responding to the same, the former kickboxer stated that people should learn to embrace every emotion rather than chase happiness by doing whatever it takes. He said:

"Let's say I gave you a menu of emotions and said, 'Choose an emotion.' You're not gonna choose sad, who would right? But choosing happy can be just as destructive also because if you're only desire is to be happy regardless of no matter what it takes that's when you're gonna eat the cake because the cake will make you happy, that's when you take the drugs."

While further claiming that wanting to feel proud regardless of the emotion one is going through is a great mindset to have, Andrew Tate said:

"So, I don't wake and think how do I feel happy. I don't wake up and say, 'Will this drug make me happy?' I have no interest in being happy. I wake up and say, 'How can I be proud of myself? What can I achieve today? What can I achieve that makes me proud of myself? How can I do things that make other people respect me and are proud of me?"

Catch Tate's comments in the video below:

