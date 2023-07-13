Andrew Tate compares himself to Titanic victims in viral Tucker Carlson interview

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate has compared himself to the Titanic victims.

Tate is known to be someone who does not shy away from making his opinions heard. The same has been one of the many reasons why the former kickboxer is always surrounded by controversies.

Andrew Tate recently sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson to discuss a variety of topics. During the interview, 'Top G' presented himself as the victim of corporate media and what he likes to call, "The Matrix". Interestingly, at one point, he even compared himself to the victims of the Titanic.

While suggesting that just like the men on the Titanic who weren't able to get on the lifeboat, he cannot refrain from saying what he believes is true. Tate said (H/T Rolling Stone):

“Same as the men on the Titanic couldn’t get on the lifeboat, I just can’t stop saying what I believe to be true.”

Andrew Tate gives his advice to Adin Ross on how to deal with emotions

Popular streamer Adin Ross and Andrew Tate came together last month for a much-awaited live stream. During the live stream, Ross opened up about his drug addiction.

Adin Ross stated that he started using drugs in order to seek happiness and asked Andrew Tate to help him in the situation. Responding to the same, 'Top G' stated that people should learn to embrace every emotion rather than chase happiness by doing whatever it takes. He said:

"Let's say I gave you a menu of emotions and said, 'Choose an emotion.' You're not gonna choose sad, who would right? But choosing happy can be just as destructive also because if you're only desire is to be happy regardless of no matter what it takes that's when you're gonna eat the cake because the cake will make you happy, that's when you take the drugs."

Andrew Tate added:

"So, I don't wake and think how do I feel happy. I don't wake up and say, 'Will this drug make me happy?' I have no interest in being happy. I wake up and say, 'How can I be proud of myself? What can I achieve today? What can I achieve that makes me proud of myself? How can I do things that make other people respect me and are proud of me?"

