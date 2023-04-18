Andrew Tate copies tweet from a female psychologist, blocks fan for accusing him of plagiarism

Andrew Tate recently found himself in hot water after one of his latest tweets was pointed out for plagiarism by another Twitter user. Upon being called out, the controversial influencer proceeded to block the user and hide her comment that exposed him.

'Top G' is known for regularly posting motivational messages on his social media, especially on Twitter. Tate recently tweeted out a heartfelt message about human relationships and wrote:

"Successful relationships aren’t about two healed people coming together. Everybody is at some level of broken. They’re about two unhealed people learning to love beyond survival mode, not expecting perfection, honoring each other's humanity, and creating a safe space for freedom and mutual evolution."

While the tweet seemed innocent on the surface, one user, @jennnineak, promptly called Andrew Tate out for blatantly copying the words and paraphrasing them from a previous tweet by psychologist Dr. Nicole LePera.

She chastised the polarizing influencer for his actions and wrote:

"You literally stole this from @Theholisticpsyc word for word, then reworded some of it. Real men have original thoughts and don’t plagiarize."

She chastised the polarizing influencer for his actions and wrote:

"You literally stole this from @Theholisticpsyc word for word, then reworded some of it. Real men have original thoughts and don't plagiarize."

When her tweet exposed his folly in the comments section, the former kickboxer hid her post and blocked her account to prevent further exposure. However, his fans and other users were made aware of this plagiarism and shared their thoughts.

Andrew Tate tweets: Fans react to 'Top G' getting called out for plagiarism

Soon after Andrew Tate got called out for plagiarizing a tweet, the polarizing internet personality blocked the user who exposed him and hid her comment to prevent further humiliation. She confirmed being blocked by him in a separate tweet.

She confirmed being blocked by him in a separate tweet:

"I'm screamingggggg, Andrew Tate blocked me and hid my reply because I pointed out he plagiarised a tweet. Tough guy"

Fans and users shared their opinions on Tate being exposed in the comments section. While many of his fans defended him, others joined in to berate his actions.

One Tate fan tried to justify his actions by presenting the logical fallacy of assuming all information was regurgitated, writing:

"All information is regurgitated. You can’t plagiarise a thought lol."

The fan promptly got his answer from the original poster, who wrote:

"He lifted this tweet almost word for word but you keep living in your world of mental gymnastics."

"He lifted this tweet almost word for word but you keep living in your world of mental gymnastics."

Another fan asked:

"How do you know she didn’t steal it from him?"

The original poster replied:

"She shared this yesterday you numbskull."

Another user joked:

"Andrew tate being a huge baby? I would have never have guessed."

"Andrew tate being a huge baby? I would have never have guessed."

Another user tweeted:

"He spends his days hiding hundreds of tweets, too. He's such a loser."

Another user tweeted:

"He spends his days hiding hundreds of tweets, too. He's such a loser."

Check out some more reactions below:

"People quote William Shakespeare every day word for word. You don't need to reinvent the wheel every time you post on Twitter"

"Do you think maybe it was about spreading the message? There are people who have no idea who this Dr. is and would have never seen this message otherwise. It's a good message that should be spread or perhaps you disagree?"

"There is nothing wrong with sharing empowering information. I don't follow Dr Nicole LePara so I'd never have seen this if it wasn't for reusing it."

One user wrote: "no one asked but this is my favourite reply"

"A memory so strong he can remember every word...just not that they weren't his."

