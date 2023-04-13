Andrew Tate engages in charity work days after prison release

Days after his release from prison, controversial social media celebrity Andrew Tate showed his charitable side.

Tate and his brother Tristan have recently been on the receiving end of a slew of misfortunes. Last December, the duo were arrested based on suspected involvement in rape, organized crime, and human trafficking.

The brothers spent almost four months in police custody before they were released and put under house arrest last month.

It seems time in prison has given the Tates some clarity of mind. The brothers partnered with the Muslim charitable organization Global Helping Hands to donate a water well to a needy community as part of the Water For Life initiative.

As per the organization's YouTube channel, the Tates have done Sadaqah Jariyah, a type of charity that helps the recipient for a long time and rewards the giver even after their death.

In a new tweet, Andrew Tate professed the importance of giving back to the world, while providing his fans a sneak peek at his latest charitable endeavor with Global Helping Hands:

"You must purify your wealth by giving a percentage of it each year to charity."

Although Tate boasts a vast global following, he has often been criticized for what many perceive to be highly misogynistic comments and beliefs. The 36-year-old has been banned on various popular social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook.

Andrew Tate's prison release: 36-year-old reverts to old ways with loaded question for women

Although his past remarks about women have landed Andrew Tate in a world of trouble, it looks like 'Cobra' is still faithful to his old ways.

Tate has been on an all-out tweet fest since his prison release, and in one of his latest posts, he posed a rather loaded question for women. In the post with misogynistic undertones, Tate asked women if they were ready to dedicate themselves to a man unconditionally:

"Women: You don't get married for instagram. You don't get married to spend money. You don't get married to annoy your ex. You don't get married for fun, or freedom. You get married to BELONG to and DEDICATE yourself to your man. Are you really ready?"

