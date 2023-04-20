Andrew Tate explains intention behind vile comments about Chicago

Andrew Tate has explained the intentions behind his comments about Chicago.

A few days ago, the former kickboxer caused yet another controversy online when he slandered the city of Chicago. Tate was quick to receive a lot of criticism online for the same and has finally broken his silence on the subject.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Imagine living in Chicago on purpose. BY CHOICE.



Seriously, imagine being a full grown adult.



And waking up in fucking CHICAGO.



Looking at the entire globe, then looking around you at the shithole you reside in.



And saying "Yes. I want to live here :)"



It is worth noting that there has been a considerable rise in violence and crime in the city of Chicago. There has been a 33% rise in serious crimes in the city since 2022 and things are looking to get worse and the same seems to be the reason behind Andrew Tate's disregard for the city.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



“Shut up, You wouldn’t last a day here without getting shot or robbed” as some sort of defence.



Kinda proves my point completely doesn’t it?



Andrew Tate's spokesperson has suggested that 'Top G' made those comments after seeing a rise in violence in the city of Chicago. While further suggesting that Tate hopes everyone remains safe in the city but won't be moving there anytime soon. He said (H/T Newsweek):

"Andrew has noticed the unacceptable rise of violence in Chicago and is saddened that people, specifically children, are gaining access to deadly weapons with the intent of causing harm. He hopes everyone remains safe, however, he won't be looking to move there in the near future."

Fans react to Andrew Tate's tweet about Chicago

As mentioned earlier, Andrew Tate's comments certainly angered the people living in the city of Chicago. Many replied to 'Top G' on Twitter and clapped back at Tate by suggesting that the city was, in fact, a great place to live.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

"Chicagoan here. Our city is amazing and there’s no where else I’d rather live. Definitely not a shi*hole and knowing you will never set foot here is just one more reason to love it"

Jess P. @Jessnj4554 @Cobratate Chicagoan here. Our city is amazing and there’s no where else I’d rather live. Definitely not a shithole and knowing you will never set foot here is just one more reason to love it 🤡 @Cobratate Chicagoan here. Our city is amazing and there’s no where else I’d rather live. Definitely not a shithole and knowing you will never set foot here is just one more reason to love it 🤡 https://t.co/55CdTOyKhE

"Bitch, you fled the country because you thought you could be a douchebag rapist elsewhere."

"Chicago is a great place to live, and I couldn’t be prouder to call it home. Stop acting like we’re a third-world hellhole and start realizing we’re actually just a normal large American city with the same systemic issues common across most others"

BICYCLE MENACE @KetuAlbrecht @Cobratate Chicago is a great place to live, and I couldn’t be prouder to call it home. Stop acting like we’re a third-world hellhole and start realizing we’re actually just a normal large American city with the same systemic issues common across most others @Cobratate Chicago is a great place to live, and I couldn’t be prouder to call it home. Stop acting like we’re a third-world hellhole and start realizing we’re actually just a normal large American city with the same systemic issues common across most others https://t.co/0L1lAl5qyD

"I’m sure it’s way harder to accept that you didn’t get accepted by people when visiting your fathers home town than it is to mind your business and keep Chicago out your mouth."

Chris L Butler✍🏽 👹🪐 @CLBpoetry @Cobratate I’m sure it’s way harder to accept that you didn’t get accepted by people when visiting your fathers home town than it is to mind your business and keep Chicago out your mouth. @Cobratate I’m sure it’s way harder to accept that you didn’t get accepted by people when visiting your fathers home town than it is to mind your business and keep Chicago out your mouth.

"That’s irresponsible man .come on! it is a great city and most great places have their problems how do you think they became great ? The edge music crime hustle and grind. Like kick boxing . You become great because of adversity and struggle"

Fantastic Negrito @MusicNegrito @Cobratate That’s irresponsible man .come on! it is a great city and most great places have their problems how do you think they became great ? The edge music crime hustle and grind. Like kick boxing . You become great because of adversity and struggle @Cobratate That’s irresponsible man .come on! it is a great city and most great places have their problems how do you think they became great ? The edge music crime hustle and grind. Like kick boxing . You become great because of adversity and struggle

