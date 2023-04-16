Andrew Tate goes off on people who choose to live in ‘shi*hole’ Chicago, causes stir on Twitter

Former kickboxing champion turned social media influencer Andrew Tate is no stranger to causing controversy online, and ‘Top G’ has been at it again today.

Tate randomly hit out at the city of Chicago, Illinois on Twitter, essentially slating the city and its inhabitants and signing off the social media post with a series of clown emojis.

“Imagine living in Chicago on purpose. BY CHOICE.

Seriously, imagine being a full grown adult.

And waking up in f*cking CHICAGO.

Looking at the entire globe, then looking around you at the sh*thole you reside in.

And saying “Yes. I want to live here :)”

Unsurprisingly, a number of fans were quick to respond to the influencer with scorn. Some hit out at ‘Top G’, while others were happy to simply defend the city of Chicago.

David❓🧽🎙 @davidtejeras @Cobratate Imagine living in Romania thinking you were safe from getting arrested

Ethan @EthanMillenium



Not for mindless pleasure or validation. But for a never ending challenge and dignity.



Yes, places like Chicago and SF, and to some extent NY, aren’t doing too great.



Ethan @EthanMillenium



Not for mindless pleasure or validation. But for a never ending challenge and dignity.



Yes, places like Chicago and SF, and to some extent NY, aren't doing too great.



But BY CHOICE, perhaps we own… @Cobratate Sometimes the hard road to take is the one that brings the most fulfillment.Not for mindless pleasure or validation. But for a never ending challenge and dignity.Yes, places like Chicago and SF, and to some extent NY, aren't doing too great.But BY CHOICE, perhaps we own…

kyle.mp3 @kyledotmp3



i gave away my car i had in LA because i don’t need it here. it’s a world class city but yet my affordable home is within walking distance of the subway, grocery stores, bars, and restaurants.



kyle.mp3 @kyledotmp3



i gave away my car i had in LA because i don't need it here. it's a world class city but yet my affordable home is within walking distance of the subway, grocery stores, bars, and restaurants.



its architecture is second to none @Cobratate i don't have to imagine, because it's my life.i gave away my car i had in LA because i don't need it here. it's a world class city but yet my affordable home is within walking distance of the subway, grocery stores, bars, and restaurants.its architecture is second to none

Fascinatingly, though, a number of Twitter users were happy to agree with Tate, and some were even more scathing of Chicago than the social media star.

Vesselin Gueorguiev @vessmg @Cobratate Moved there in my 20s and instantly my goal was to move out, which I quickly did.

Travel Bucket List @TravelAndLove @Cobratate Having lived in Chicago for a large portion of my life, I can confidently say that I never want to live there again. I now have similar sentiments towards San Francisco due to its lack of strong leadership and the presence of crime, drugs, and other issues.

crow 𓅨 @Iove_crows



The chance of a stray bullet piercing through my paper-thin apartment walls and into my body floods my veins with adrenaline.



crow 𓅨 @Iove_crows



The chance of a stray bullet piercing through my paper-thin apartment walls and into my body floods my veins with adrenaline.



I love Chicago. @Cobratate Yes. I love the funny accents here and the ambience of gunshots throughout the night.The chance of a stray bullet piercing through my paper-thin apartment walls and into my body floods my veins with adrenaline.I love Chicago.

Quite why Andrew Tate has such strong views on Chicago is a bit of a mystery, as the Windy City doesn’t seem to be a subject he’s covered before. This fact wasn’t lost on Twitter user @Reggie_FBK, who made a humorous comment on this.

@Fastblackkid™ 🌠 @Reggie_FBK



Tommorow



@Fastblackkid™ 🌠 @Reggie_FBK



Tommorow



Imagine waking up in PERU 🤣🤣🤣 @Cobratate Man woke up closed his eyes and pointed to a place on map to roast lolTommorowImagine waking up in PERU 🤣🤣🤣

Is Andrew Tate still in legal trouble?

Andrew Tate has caused controversy ever since his emergence as a big-time social media influencer in 2022.

Due to his controversial takes, which saw him accused of misogyny, ‘Top G’ was swiftly banned from multiple platforms, including Instagram and YouTube.

However, few observers could’ve seen the apparent downfall of Tate coming. Last December, the former kickboxing champion was arrested in his adopted country of Romania. He was accused of human trafficking, running an organized crime group, and rape.

Tate has always maintained his innocence of these crimes and was quick to yell this to reporters when he arrived at court in early February this year.

BBC News (World) @BBCWorld

BBC News (World) @BBCWorld

"You know I'm innocent," Andrew Tate yells to reporters as he arrives at court

The end of March this year saw Andrew Tate and his brother, Triston, being released from Romanian prison and placed under house arrest for 30 days.

