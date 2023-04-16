Andrew Tate goes off on people who choose to live in ‘shi*hole’ Chicago, causes stir on Twitter

Former kickboxing champion turned social media influencer Andrew Tate is no stranger to causing controversy online, and ‘Top G’ has been at it again today.
Tate randomly hit out at the city of Chicago, Illinois on Twitter, essentially slating the city and its inhabitants and signing off the social media post with a series of clown emojis.
“Imagine living in Chicago on purpose. BY CHOICE.
Seriously, imagine being a full grown adult.
And waking up in f*cking CHICAGO.
Looking at the entire globe, then looking around you at the sh*thole you reside in.
And saying “Yes. I want to live here :)”
Unsurprisingly, a number of fans were quick to respond to the influencer with scorn. Some hit out at ‘Top G’, while others were happy to simply defend the city of Chicago.
Fascinatingly, though, a number of Twitter users were happy to agree with Tate, and some were even more scathing of Chicago than the social media star.
Quite why Andrew Tate has such strong views on Chicago is a bit of a mystery, as the Windy City doesn’t seem to be a subject he’s covered before. This fact wasn’t lost on Twitter user @Reggie_FBK, who made a humorous comment on this.
Is Andrew Tate still in legal trouble?
Andrew Tate has caused controversy ever since his emergence as a big-time social media influencer in 2022.
Due to his controversial takes, which saw him accused of misogyny, ‘Top G’ was swiftly banned from multiple platforms, including Instagram and YouTube.
However, few observers could’ve seen the apparent downfall of Tate coming. Last December, the former kickboxing champion was arrested in his adopted country of Romania. He was accused of human trafficking, running an organized crime group, and rape.
Tate has always maintained his innocence of these crimes and was quick to yell this to reporters when he arrived at court in early February this year.
The end of March this year saw Andrew Tate and his brother, Triston, being released from Romanian prison and placed under house arrest for 30 days.