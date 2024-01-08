Andrew Tate gives five-word reaction to Piers Morgan mourning death of journalist's son in Israeli airstrike

Controversial social media celebrity Andrew Tate has shot journalist Piers Morgan with a question, responding to the former Good Morning Britain host mourning the death of a fellow journalist's son.

Earlier today, Morgan shared his condolences for Aljazeera correspondent Wael al-Dahdouh, who lost his eldest son to an Israeli air strike. Dahdouh had lost his wife and two other children in October to the ongoing conflict.

In a post on X, the 58-year-old lamented the reporter's misfortune while crediting him for his incredible tenacity in carrying on his journalistic duties amid such heart-wrenching loss.

Responding to the Briton's tweet, Tate shot back with a five-word loaded question asking him:

"But do you condemn Hamas?"

Expand Tweet

While the former kickboxer's response might seem only reasonable, given the circumstances, it harbors hostile undertones from the duo's troubled past.

Last year, when the pair sat for an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the host claimed that he didn't condone Hamas' multi-frontal attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

However, Tate took a nuanced stance and argued that while many see Hamas as a terror outfit, they might be liberators for the Palestinians:

"If I was in Gaza, if I was in an open-air prison, if my family had been annihilated by bombs from the sky, if everybody I knew had suffered the loss of a loved one, if I had no chance of any kind of freedom or democracy or standard of life, would I believe it was an act of terror or would I believe it was an act of resistance against oppression."

Catch Andrew Tate's comments below (4:10):

When Ben Shapiro put Andrew Tate down

Days after Hamas' initial attacks on Israel, Andrew Tate and Ben Shapiro locked horns on social media about the ongoing conflict.

Tate didn't take kindly to the conservative political commentator rejecting the UN's calls for peace in the region. Responding to Shapiro's tweet, discrediting the UN Special Rapporteur for Human Rights in Palestine's assessment of the conflict, he wrote:

"Mr tough guy... Peace is always worth a conversation."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Suffice it to say that Shapiro did not back down and shot back at the internet celebrity, referencing the latter's recent legal troubles, all the while arguing that there was no room for negotiation in the region after such abhorrent acts.

Expand Tweet