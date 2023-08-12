Andrew Tate issues two-word reaction to Bryce Hall's impressive Bare Knuckle FC start 

Bryce Hall, a well-known American social media influencer, took his first steps into the world of professional combat sports with a debut appearance at BKFC 48, where he faced off against Gee Perez. The outcome was an impressive display of Hall's skills and determination.

During his debut bare-knuckle boxing match, Hall showcased his game plan effectively, securing a significant knockdown in the first round of the main card bout. He continued with an aggressive onslaught that ultimately led to his opponent's corner stopping the contest due to medical concerns. As a result, Hall emerged victorious through a default technical knockout win, attributed to a medical stoppage.

Following this remarkable win, former kickboxer, and internet personality Andrew Tate shared his thoughts on Hall's win through his Twitter account. He tweeted:

"My G @BryceHall."

showcasing his recognition and appreciation for Hall's successful venture into bare-knuckle boxing.

Andrew Tate's tweet

Bryce Hall expresses interest in facing KSI and seeking a rematch with Austin McBroom

In a recent appearance on the Just Scrap Radio podcast, Bryce Hall discussed his plans in influencer boxing and his aspirations for his next bouts. While acknowledging the trend of influencers venturing into professional fighting, Hall emphasized his role as an entertainer and his intention to engage in boxing as a form of entertainment.

Hall revealed his desire to face three specific influencers in the ring. He mentioned KSI, a prominent British YouTuber who has also made a name for himself in the world of boxing, as one of his potential opponents. Additionally, Hall expressed a keen interest in seeking a rematch with Austin McBroom, who has previously bested him.

Hall stated:

"A lot of influencers are attempting to be full-on professional fighters, I guess it’s like a new lane for the influencer scene. I just make f*****g videos and I’m an entertainer. I try and dip my toes in every form of entertainment. I’m doing this as an entertainment aspect. I have these three guys that I just want to beat all their asses and then be done with the shit. Deji, KSI, and Austin McBroom, I want that rematch, not on his card. I want to do those three people and then I’m done.”

Check out Bryce Hall's interview below: