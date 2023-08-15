Andrew Tate mocks Emmanuel Macron after old video of Vladimir Putin ‘snubbing’ the French President resurfaces online

Andrew Tate, the internet personality recognized for his controversial remarks, has seized the opportunity to mock French President Emmanuel Macron following the resurgence of an old video.

The video captures a moment where Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, appeared to snub Macron during a ceremony.

In the video, Vladimir Putin is observed interacting with several world leaders, including former US President Donald Trump. However, when it comes to Macron, Putin greets Macron's wife but seemingly ignores Macron himself.

Reacting to this viral video, Andrew Tate posted a concise comment:

"Top P"

Andrew Tate claims he wasn't the first target of the female accuser

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate has released a video addressing accusations made against him by one of the women involved. Tate claimed that the woman accusing him has a history of making similar allegations against multiple men. He highlighted that the woman had accused seven other men of kidnapping her in the past.

During his video, Tate expressed concern over the impact of these accusations on his reputation, personal life, and business endeavors. He emphasized that while he has suffered significant consequences, he believes that others have faced even worse outcomes. He pointed out that one of the men accused by the same woman had tragically taken his own life due to the immense pressure and distress caused by the allegations.

"Isn't it interesting that she's accused seven other men of kidnapping her in her life? The damage to my reputation, to my company, to my life, is basically incalcuable. But, I'm not the person who has lost the most...One of those men killed himself. It's public record, look it up. The pressure was so large, he killed himself. Not everyone is like my brother and I...not everyone can deal with that kind of pressure."

Tate also shared CCTV footage in the video, which reportedly shows women leaving a location associated with him. He suggested that one of these women was the same individual making accusations against him.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate faced serious charges, including human trafficking and rape, leading to their arrest in December 2022. They spent three months in jail before being released under house arrest due to a perceived weakness in the case against them. As the investigation progressed, they were fully released from house arrest a few weeks ago.