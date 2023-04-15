Controversial media personality Andrew Tate propagates male supremacy and often advocates for 'men's rights'. He recently helped out a friend who had apparently fallen prey to the 'female system'.

The social media influencer tweeted about his meeting with his brother Tristan Tate's oldest friend. The friend fell upon tough times when his divorce settlement lost him his house and he had to sell his BMW car.

Andrew Tate could not stand to see him use Uber's cab services and therefore bought him a used Porsche worth $150,000. The car was a black Porsche 911 in one of its previous models.

Tate tweeted a video of him meeting the friend and checking out the newly-acquired car together. He wrote:

"Oldest friend of @TateTheTalisman. Worked hard for 10 yrs, his wife divorced, took the house and he had to sell his BMW. Met last month for first time in years, he was catching ubers. So I grabbed him a 150k Porsche. Used but instantly available. Female system can’t hurt my friends"

Check out the video of Tate and the friend with his new car below:

Andrew Tate reacts to Achraf Hakimi's unconventional divorce settlement

Paris Saint-Germain right-back and Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi made headlines after his divorce settlement with Spanish actress Hiba Abouk.

It was revealed that the former Real Madrid defender does not control the majority of his net worth, rather, his mother does. A major chunk of his salary from Paris Saint-Germain was also deposited into his mother's bank account and therefore he was not liable to pay his divorced wife and meet her demands.

It was reported by various media outlets, but Andrew Tate reacted to News 24/7's tweet which read out:

"Footballer Achraf Hakimi's wife filed for divorce and demanded half of his property. She was however informed by court that her "Millionaire' husband owns nothing as all his property is registered under his mother's names. Hakimi receives €1 Million from PSG monthly but 80% of this is deposited in his mother Mrs. Fatima's account. He has no property, cars, houses, Jewelry or even clothes in his name. Anytime, he wants anything, he asks his mother who buys it for him."

Check out their tweet below:

Tate praised Achraf Hakimi for his clever wealth distribution and replied to News 24/7's tweet:

"My G."

Check out Andrew Tate's reply below:

