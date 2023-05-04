Andrew Tate has an ominous prediction for the teenager responsible for the recent school shooting in Serbia.

The controversial influencer recently reacted to the horrifying news and envisioned extreme isolation and misery for the 13-year-old boy who killed eight children and a security guard after he opened fire at a school in Belgrade.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Teenage boy shoots and kills 8 children and a security guard at school in Serbia Teenage boy shoots and kills 8 children and a security guard at school in Serbia https://t.co/qOyvQJiCjm

Tate took to Twitter to outline what the young boy will have in store for him when he's convicted of his crimes and sent to prison. The influencer recalled his own time in a Romanian prison and called the experience of living in an Eastern European prison "worse than hell."

Spelling out a lethal ending for the 13-year-old, Andrew Tate wrote:

"He's fu**ed. Serbian solitary forever. Not even a bed. A hole in the ground. I can tell you all about East Euro Prison. It's worse than hell. General pop in Serbia are gangsters but Christian men, strong family values. They'd kill him. He will never see a human face ever again."

If there's anyone who knows what an Eastern European prison feels like, it's Andrew Tate. 'Top G' and his brother Tristan were recently granted house arrest status after they spent three months in a Romanian prison. They were arrested last December for crimes involving human trafficking and sexual assault.

Andrew Tate prison: What did 'Top G' say about his prison experience?

Andrew Tate certainly knows what living in a Balkan prison is like. The former kickboxer and his brother were arrested at their home in Voluntari, Bucharest, during a raid carried out by the Romanian anti-organized crime unit last December.

The Tate brothers were arrested on suspicion of heinous crimes, including human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime syndicate. They were placed under court-mandated detention that lasted three months before they were allowed to spend the rest of their detention under house arrest.

Despite being imprisoned, 'Top G' was quite active on social media and often updated his fans on his condition behind bars. During his incarceration, Tate often tweeted about finding life in prison very uncomfortable and regularly described his hardships in his newsletters outlining his challenges.

The proud misogynist once claimed that insects and bugs were his only companions in the dark cell he was kept in and iterated that he always kept his cool despite hardships.

Pop Crave @PopCrave Andrew Tate continues in email to website subscribers:



“They are trying to break my Iron Mind with unjust imprisonment. My absolute respect for everyone around me is my act of absolute rebellion. They cannot break me. My guards know I am innocent.” Andrew Tate continues in email to website subscribers: “They are trying to break my Iron Mind with unjust imprisonment. My absolute respect for everyone around me is my act of absolute rebellion. They cannot break me. My guards know I am innocent.” https://t.co/Mu9mMn5ork

While Tate is currently serving house arrest, he might have to stay at home for longer than expected. A Romanian court recently extended Andrew Tate's house arrest period for another 30 days.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Andrew Tate @Cobratate 30 more days on house arrest.



30 more days suppressed.



No EMs.



I havnt been free for a single day this year.



The battle rages against Shaitan. 30 more days on house arrest. 30 more days suppressed. No EMs. I havnt been free for a single day this year.The battle rages against Shaitan. https://t.co/4dALlZvz6A Again. 30 more days. twitter.com/Cobratate/stat… Again. 30 more days. twitter.com/Cobratate/stat…

