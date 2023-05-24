Andrew Tate didn't take kindly to a parody news website spreading fake rumors about his death. The former kickboxing world champion-turned-media influencer took to Twitter to voice his disdain for jokes about his demise.

Here's what 'Cobra' said:

"I dont think jokes about my death are very funny. Especially with enemies like mine. You should be careful the negativity you put into the universe, negativity sticks to anybody who spreads it."

On May 20, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate's house arrest was extended by another 30 days. 'Cobra' took to his social media to voice the following:

"Today I was ordered to 30 more days under house arrest. I wasnt told why. Three months in a dungeon, now three months at home. Police guard my house, if I leave, they return me to the dungeon. I have not been free for a single day this year. I have not been charged with any crime."

Piers Morgan, who was highly critical of the controversial media influencer's takes, voiced his disdain for the Romanian authorities, calling the situation 'ridiculous'.

What did Piers Morgan say about Andrew Tate's house arrest extension?

Piers Morgan doesn't seem too fond of the Tate brothers, having challenged some of the controversial takes of Andrew Tate in an interview on his show. However, the recent ruling by the Romanian officials of extending the Tate brothers' house arrest by another 30 days hasn't sat well with the British television personality.

Piers Morgan retweeted the post shared by 'Cobra', with the following caption:

"This is getting ridiculous. Romanian authorities must either charge him & his brother if they have actual evidence of crimes, or release them."

Many people on both sides of the isle replied to Morgan's tweet. Entrepreneur Zaf Baker, who seemingly isn't a fan of the former kickboxing siblings, said the following:

"He chooses to live in Romania in a dodgy warehouse [while being] all over the internet flexing what's not his. He must deal with it."

Zaf Baker @ZafBaker @piersmorgan He chooses to live in a Romania in a dodgy Warehouse and be all over the internet flexing what’s not his. He must deal with it. @piersmorgan He chooses to live in a Romania in a dodgy Warehouse and be all over the internet flexing what’s not his. He must deal with it.

Another account called 'Anti-Woke Millennial' was surprised by Piers Morgan's support for the brothers, saying that they were 'starting to like' the British television host. The page asked if Morgan is 'waking up after being canceled by wokies'.

Andrew Tate has been on house arrest since being released from a Romanian prison in late April. The brothers spent close to three months in jail, prior to being placed on house arrest for two months.

