Andrew Tate revisits childhood lesson taken from his father's aggressive actions

Andrew Tate is relentless when it comes to posting on Twitter, whether in prison or otherwise. Since being released, 'Cobra' and his brother have been sharing updates on the social media platform and going after their detractors.

The latest in his series of tweets involves the kickboxer-turned-media personality sharing an excerpt from his childhood involving his father Emory Tate. Perhaps this tweet paints a better picture of Andrew Tate's childhood, and why he's so forward and uncompromising with his stances.

Here's what Tate's caption read:

"When I was a toddler, my dad bumped me at random. Pushed me over, nonstop. Eventually, I learned to packpeddle extremely proficiently. So, he pushed harder. When I was older, he did it to Tristan too. I remember watching. [We asked him], 'Why push us dad?' [He replied], 'So you learn to get up'."

Andrew's father Emory Tate was an American International Chess grandmaster described as being the 'trailblazer for African-American chess'. Despite opening up about the 'harsh treatment' metted out to him and his brother, Andrew Tate often speaks about his father with awe and reverence.

'Cobra' and his brother Tristan Tate were released in late March after prosecutors overturned a judgment seeking to keep the brothers in jail until April. The brothers were jailed on charges of sexual assault, human trafficking and forming a criminal organization.

Andrew Tate claims to have been poisoned

Another chapter in Andrew Tate's latest Twitter saga involved the kickboxing world champion-turned-media influencer telling the world that he isn't feeling too well. Earlier in April, rumors of 'Cobra' contracting lung cancer surfaced, which his manager claimed were true, without going into specifics.

The older Tate speculated that he might have been poisoned, and has since deleted the tweet. Here's what he said:

"Face swollen. Blood pressure if through the roof. Skin's on fire. Some sort of severe reaction or poison. Only had coffee and water, so far today. All [symptoms] appeared in the last five minutes."

LeGate🤠 @williamlegate Andrew Tate says he's been poisoned and is rejecting medical care Andrew Tate says he's been poisoned and is rejecting medical care 🚨 Andrew Tate says he's been poisoned and is rejecting medical care https://t.co/2nrxNEmG22

Many of Tate's fans are making claims that 'Cobra' is a target and that 'they are trying to delete him'. A user named '@MbusoMcl10' said that Tate 'musn't go to a doctor' as nobody can be trusted. Here's what his tweet read:

"I saw Andrew Tate posting about him being poisoned. It's really happening - the 3rd stage - [where] they are trying to 'delete' him. They couldn't delete him in jail. Now they're just poisoning him. He musn't go to the doctor. Nobody is to be trusted at all."

Another user named '@Ahmadsulemang' posted the following:

