Andrew Tate roasting Kim Kardashian over "lights-off" comment gets social media in a frenzy: "Something we can all agree on"

Andrew Tate's response to Kim Kardashian claiming she is a "lights-off" girl in the bedroom has sent Twitter into a frenzy.

The reality TV star was captured sharing details about her insecurity with her image during a recent episode of The Kardashians. She was asked by one of the show's producers if the rumors about her being "lights-off" were true. Kim Kardashian said this:

"Kind of, yeah. It's so weird. But then I can walk out of a photoshoot with like a 100 people on set, and walk out in a thong..."

Watch the video below from 1:15:

Kim Kardashian's admission was reported by @DailyLoud on Twitter, which drew the following reaction from Andrew Tate:

"Don't care"

See the post below:

While there may not be many things the Twitterverse unanimously agrees with Tate upon, @RavencrowOnYT2 said this:

"Something we can all agree on"

@NursBrks replied with a reminder of Kim Kardashian's infamous adult film, which some argue catapulted her into the limelight.

"Most of us seen her with lights on."

NurBrks @NurBrks @Cobratate Most of us seen her with lights on. @Cobratate Most of us seen her with lights on.

@The_Fat_G said this:

"Haram"

crow 𓅨 @Iove_crows



My daily routine has been absolutely shattered @Cobratate I'll have to factor this groundbreaking revelation into my investment strategyMy daily routine has been absolutely shattered @Cobratate I'll have to factor this groundbreaking revelation into my investment strategyMy daily routine has been absolutely shattered

Andrew Tate took the internet by storm with a mixture of outlandish and brash statements. The viral figure's brutal response to the news of Kim Kardashian is a prime example of his "call a spade a spade" mindset.

Andrew Tate sends another message to the BBC following a viral interview

Andrew Tate was interviewed by the BBC a few days ago, and the discussion has now gone viral for several reasons.

'Cobra' - who was recently housed in jail for over three months on allegations of human trafficking and sexual assault - was hoping to have the chance to clarify his opinions as well as comment on being incarcerated despite the lack of an official charge.

The BBC were slammed by Tate and his group for asking "loaded questions". The controversial figure has sent the news outlet several messages on Twitter following the viral interview.

'Cobra' recently said this:

"The BBC thought the pressures of jail affected my mental state. A sucker punch would defeat me. Even with “degraded” powers I destroyed them with absolute ease. This is what I always say. Can you beat your enemies best day, on your worst day? You must be THAT GOOD."

See the tweet below:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



Even with “degraded” powers I destroyed them with absolute ease.



This is what I always say.



Can you beat your enemies best day, on your worst day?



You must be THAT GOOD. Andrew Tate @Cobratate



But I’ve never wasted a single minute.



We must prepare for war. I haven’t slept properly in months.But I’ve never wasted a single minute.We must prepare for war. twitter.com/Cobratate/stat… I haven’t slept properly in months. But I’ve never wasted a single minute. We must prepare for war. twitter.com/Cobratate/stat… https://t.co/yeOX30eGCm The BBC thought the pressures of jail affected my mental state. A sucker punch would defeat me.Even with “degraded” powers I destroyed them with absolute ease.This is what I always say.Can you beat your enemies best day, on your worst day?You must be THAT GOOD. twitter.com/cobratate/stat… The BBC thought the pressures of jail affected my mental state. A sucker punch would defeat me. Even with “degraded” powers I destroyed them with absolute ease. This is what I always say. Can you beat your enemies best day, on your worst day?You must be THAT GOOD. twitter.com/cobratate/stat…

Poll : 0 votes