Controversial figure Andrew Tate's brother Tristan Tate recently lashed out at America's trans culture on social media.

Tate uploaded a post on Twitter where he mentioned his 2.5-year-old daughter and sarcastically asked when he should begin the process of her transition since she's playing with soccer balls and Transformers.

"My 2 and a half year old daughter likes kicking soccer balls and her favourite toy is a green dinosaur transformer. Americans, when is the correct time to change her name, style of clothing and inject her with hormone altering drugs that will prevent her ever having children?"

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman My 2 and a half year old daughter likes kicking soccer balls and her favourite toy is a green dinosaur transformer.



Americans, when is the correct time to change her name, style of clothing and inject her with hormone altering drugs that will prevent her ever having children? 🤷🏽‍♂️ My 2 and a half year old daughter likes kicking soccer balls and her favourite toy is a green dinosaur transformer.Americans, when is the correct time to change her name, style of clothing and inject her with hormone altering drugs that will prevent her ever having children? 🤷🏽‍♂️

The comment was a shade at the modern gender ideology movement in the U.S. that receives quite a bit of backlash on a regular basis. The topic was recently discussed on Joe Rogan's podcast as well, where guest and political commentator Matt Walsh even called it an experimentation that treats children like guinea pigs.

Tristan has been quite active on Twitter lately. He recently criticized musician Sam Smith in a tweet and accused him of worshiping the devil.

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman He sold songs dressed like this.



They were good songs too.



His current antics have absolutely nothing to do with music. He sold songs dressed like this.They were good songs too.His current antics have absolutely nothing to do with music. https://t.co/7tdsBEFsZG

Tristan Tate added that he hoped for Smith to change his image as the musician possessed the ability to influence the masses with his actions.

"I will pray for Sam Smith in hopes that he changes his image and his message. Pop stars have the ability to influence the youth like few others on the planet. The glamorisation of Satan has to go. I really wish the music industry would do better."

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman I will pray for Sam Smith in hopes that he changes his image and his message.



Pop stars have the ability to influence the youth like few others on the planet.



The glamorisation of Satan has to go.



I really wish the music industry would do better. I will pray for Sam Smith in hopes that he changes his image and his message.Pop stars have the ability to influence the youth like few others on the planet.The glamorisation of Satan has to go.I really wish the music industry would do better.

Andrew Tate also chimed in on the issue and slammed Smith for his recent performance.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



Why does he need to literally worship the devil as openly and abhorrently as possible to sing his songs? Kingsley Cortes @KingsleyCortes THEY JUST WANT TO GET MARRIED THEY JUST WANT TO GET MARRIED https://t.co/HndV37ZjzA This is Sam Smith.Why does he need to literally worship the devil as openly and abhorrently as possible to sing his songs? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This is Sam Smith. Why does he need to literally worship the devil as openly and abhorrently as possible to sing his songs? twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Andrew Tate shares his thoughts on pop star Shakira

Sam Smith is not the only musician that Andrew Tate has recently shared his opinion on. The controversial influencer recently posted a tweet where he spoke about Shakira and said that despite her being a huge star, Tate might not be able to recognize her if they ever cross paths in real life.

"I’ve seen her face 10,000 times but for some reason I’m not sure what Shakira looks like. I know that sounds strange. I feel like I could walk past her on the street and not recognise her at all."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate I’ve seen her face 10,000 times but for some reason I’m not sure what Shakira looks like.



I know that sounds strange.



I feel like I could walk past her on the street and not recognise her at all. I’ve seen her face 10,000 times but for some reason I’m not sure what Shakira looks like. I know that sounds strange. I feel like I could walk past her on the street and not recognise her at all.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are known for their controversial statements and the duo were arrested in Romania in December on multiple charges including rape and human trafficking.

After several denials, the Tate brothers were granted bail on March 31 and are currently under house arrest. Under house arrest, the duo require permission from the authorities to go outside the house and are also prohibited from contacting any of the witnesses from the case.

Poll : 0 votes