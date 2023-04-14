Andrew Tate's brother Tristan has also added his two cents when it comes to controversial British singer Sam Smith and their latest contentious outfit choice.

Earlier this week, Smith kicked off the the first night of their brand-new music tour titled 'Gloria'. The 30-year-old took to the stage in Sheffield but has stirred up controversy after donning a devil costume fitted with red horns and the iconic pitchfork during the closing act of the show.

The British musician first caught the attention of Andrew Tate on Twitter, who claimed that Sam Smith was openly worshiping the devil and questioned why they would do so.

End Wokeness @EndWokeness Sam Smith is back at it again

Now, Tate's younger brother Tristan has hopped on the bandwagon to condemn the British musician. Tristan shared an older photo of Smith when they previously identified him as he/him and pleaded with them that the "glamorisation of Satan" must stop.

"He sold songs dressed like this. They were good songs too. His current antics have absolutely nothing to do with music."

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman He sold songs dressed like this.



They were good songs too.



His current antics have absolutely nothing to do with music.

Tate added:

"I will pray for Sam Smith in hopes that he changes his image and his message. Pop star have the ability to influence the youth like few others on the planet. The glamorisation of Satan has to go. I really wish the music industry would do better."

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman I will pray for Sam Smith in hopes that he changes his image and his message.



Pop stars have the ability to influence the youth like few others on the planet.



The glamorisation of Satan has to go.



I really wish the music industry would do better.

Andrew Tate's strange take on musician Shakira

Sam Smith isn't the only musician Andrew Tate has taken issue with after he recently shared a strange tweet about Shakira.

The Columbian music icon is known throughout the world and is widely regarded as the 'Queen of Latin music' by her fans. Despite this, Tate doesn't believe he'd recognize the 46-year-old if he walked past her in the street.

The former kickboxing champion claimed to have seen Shakira face tens of thousands of times, but added that he still didn't know what she looked like.

"I've seen her face 10,000 times but for some reason I'm not sure what Shakira looks like. I know that sounds strange. I feel like I could walk past her on the street and not recognize her at all."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate I've seen her face 10,000 times but for some reason I'm not sure what Shakira looks like.



I know that sounds strange.



I feel like I could walk past her on the street and not recognise her at all.

The tweet didn't go over well with some fans, with many claiming the pop star would have a hard time recognizing who he is too. Twitter user @the_real_cwb replied:

"@cobratate Perry sure she wouldnt recognise you either."

