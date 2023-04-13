Andrew Tate is one of the most controversial social media personalities in the world. Prior to his ascension to internet notoriety, 'Top G' was a professional kickboxer with an impressive record of 76 wins and nine losses. He also pursued a career as an MMA fighter, earning two wins and suffering one loss.

Despite his tenure as a combat sports athlete, Tate is best-known for his controversial and polarizing opinions on various topics, chief among them being women. In the wake of his recent release from prison in Poland, 'Top G' took to Twitter to make a bizarre statement.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate I’ve seen her face 10,000 times but for some reason I’m not sure what Shakira looks like.



I know that sounds strange.



He mentioned world-renowned pop singer Shakira in a tweet wherein he claimed that while he's seen her face thousands of times, he simply can't recall what she looks like. While Andrew Tate acknowledged the strange nature of his statement, he also punctuated it by claiming that he wouldn't notice if she walked past him.

Andrew Tate and Shakira's recent history

While Andrew Tate and Shakira have no direct connection to speak of, the two public figures have found themselves in the media spotlight for numerous reasons. Tate was recently released from prison in Poland and sought to capitalize on his newfound freedom by promoting extremely expensive merchandise.

This led to some fan-based backlash that he likely didn't foresee. Meanwhile, Shakira has been embroiled in a very public split from former partner and former F.C. Barcelona centre-back Gerard Piqué. After an infidelity scandal rocked the pair's relationship, the two announced their joint separation from each other.

The two engaged in subliminal warfare through the media, with Shakira lambasting her former flame's infidelity by comparing herself to a Rolex while labeling his new partner a Casio. The centre-back's response to the scandal was to announce an alleged sponsorship deal with Casio during a Twitch streaming session.

While Casio has since denied any such agreement with Piqué, it remains a noteworthy claim.

