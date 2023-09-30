Andrew Tate’s brother issues playful response to MMA fighter’s boastful claim about people being “scared to beef with him”

Although Andrew Tate is known for expressing controversial opinions on various topics, his younger brother, Tristan Tate, may not have attained the same degree of notoriety. But he is certainly no stranger to generating controversy.

Dillon Danis is preparing for a six-round exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul on October 14. However, since the fight's official announcement in July, Danis has been intentionally provoking 'The Maverick.'

'El Jefe' repeatedly shared intimate photos and videos of Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal with her former partners on social media. These actions have resulted in legal repercussions, as Agdal filed a lawsuit against the 30-year-old MMA fighter and obtained a restraining order.

Recently, Dillon Danis playfully claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that everyone is afraid to engage in a verbal feud with him. He posted:

"Everyone scared to beef with me this is boring someone step up 😂"

Tristan Tate replied:

"Frankly I feel like if I was seriously dating a girl I’d start beef with you just for fun. Quickly find out about her past with no effort 😅."

Check out the posts below:

Andrew Tate and his younger brother were recently released from house arrest after winning an appeal in the Bucharest Court. They were charged with r*pe, human trafficking, and running a criminal organization that exploited vulnerable women.

Andrew Tate's brother reacts to a fan who expressed disapproval of his position on Dillon Danis

Andrew Tate's brother defended his support for Dillon Danis and silenced an online critic.

Tristan Tate emphasized that athletes have targeted personal matters in the past and implied that Paul and Agdal's legal actions against Danis for sharing a few Google search images were an overreaction. An X user expressed disagreement with Tate's endorsement of Danis and called him an "idiot."

Tristan responded:

"You have 19 followers and your bio describes you as a 'big music producer'. The words 'in my opinion' don’t matter when people like you use them. Nobody gives a sh*t what your opinion is."

Check out the exchange below:

