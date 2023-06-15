Andrew Tate's brother taunts YouTube after 'Cobra's' return stream allegedly peaks at over 432k concurrent live viewers on Rumble 

Andrew Tate may have made internet history yesterday with his first live stream since his release from jail in March.

'Cobra' and his brother are currently still under house arrest but hosted their first live stream on Rumble yesterday. According to reports, the total number of live viewers peaked at 432,765.

@KEEMSTAR took to Twitter to post about the staggering viewership and stated that the live stream was in the top five biggest streams in internet history:

"Andrew Tate’s return stream peaked over 432k concurrent live viewers on rumble! This is the top 5 biggest streams EVER on the internet! #DramaAlert."

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR



This is the top 5 biggest streams EVER on the internet! Andrew Tate’s return stream peaked over 432k concurrent live viewers on rumble!This is the top 5 biggest streams EVER on the internet! #DramaAlert Andrew Tate’s return stream peaked over 432k concurrent live viewers on rumble! This is the top 5 biggest streams EVER on the internet! #DramaAlert https://t.co/qxNHtEeYMl

Andrew Tate's brother, Tristan, took the opportunity to troll YouTube following the pair's Rumble live stream. His quip came after YouTube's Twitter account asked people online to take a break from their phones.

"exit out of your apps, they'll be there tomorrow"

Tristan Tate responded with the following:

"Scared of the @rumblevideo numbers?"

The person in charge of Rumble's Twitter account then chimed in with the following:

"You would say that when we are posting over 435k live viewers on one stream"

Andrew Tate's brother on why they have been arrested

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, were arrested in December 2022 due to allegations of human trafficking and sexual assault.

The pair took the internet by storm several years ago, and they were labeled as controversial for their opinions on a number of contemporary issues, particularly surrounding masculinity.

'Cobra' and his brother were released from jail in March and remain under house arrest despite not being officially charged with a crime.

Andrew Tate hosted an emergency live stream on Rumble yesterday alongside his brother, where they explained the actual reasons behind their arrest. Tristan Tate stated that his past connection to a webcam business has nothing to do with the current allegations, despite often being correlated. He said:

"Here is the official story. In 2021, my brother and I organized a criminal gang with the intent of moving women to Romania so we could steal money from their TikTok accounts to enrich ourselves... People are asking very normal questions, even fans of mine, 'Hey Tristan, you used to run a webcam studio.' I no longer run one but yes I used to. How is this linked into the case? That has nothing to do with the case. No link."

Watch the video below:

Morpheus @ReachMorpheuss What the Tate Brothers were really arrested for… What the Tate Brothers were really arrested for… https://t.co/qOXOB7wfPs

Poll : 0 votes