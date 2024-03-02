Andrew Tate’s five-word reaction on drastic physical transformation of contestants who appeared on 'Survivor România' TV show

Andrew Tate is doing everything he can to express his frustration with Romania on social media.

Tate, who remains in the country awaiting trial for alleged human trafficking and sexual assault, responded to a video on X featuring the before and after profiles of contestants on the TV show 'Survivor Romania.' The clip showed the drastic physical decline of contestants after competing on the Romanian spin-off of 'Survivor.'

While many viewers shared their reactions to the video, none were more prominent than that of the former British kickboxer.

In his response, Tate sarcastically claimed that a television network "should try Jail Romania".

Tate and his brother Tristan have been held in the European country since 2022 after several women reported the siblings on accusations of sexual misconduct. The brothers moved to Romania in 2017, citing his reason as believing the country was loose with law enforcement.

Previously being placed under house arrest with their upcoming case pending, the Tate brothers were released from their arrest in August 2023 while still awaiting trial.

Andrew Tate human trafficking case update

Since being arrested with charges of human trafficking and sexual assault by the Romanian government, Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, have been held in the country awaiting trial. Both brothers have continuously claimed their innocence and attempted to leave the country multiple times to no avail.

The trial date, which is expected to be lengthy due to the high-profile nature of the case, has yet to be set. The Tate brothers have now been released from both Romanian jail and house arrest, though they are still restricted from international travel.

Along with Andrew and Tristan Tate, two unnamed women are reportedly included as defendants with their supposed involvement in the alleged crimes.

The brothers were previously jailed for several months at the beginning of 2023 while having their assets seized before being placed under house arrest. As of March 2, no further updates have been made public on the case.