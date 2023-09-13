Andrew Tate's former sponsor reveals the advice he gave 'Cobra' before he got released from house arrest

Andrew Tate's former sponsor, Daniel Knight recently spoke about the advice he gave the former kickboxer before his release from house arrest.

Tate was arrested back in December last year on charges relating to human trafficking and money laundering. While his initial arrest was supposed to last one day, he and his brother Tristan Tate ended up being locked up for three months. Upon being released, the Tate brothers were then put under house arrest.

However, it is worth noting that Andrew Tate and his brother were released from house arrest as well last month. Speaking about Tate's legal situation during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, his former sponsor and the founder of Sidekick Boxing Daniel Knight revealed the advice he gave 'Cobra' just before his release from house arrest.

Knight had this to say:

"I've had a sort of a little bit of a legal situation myself.. but be careful trusting your own lawyers. He was like, 'What do you mean?' and I sort of said basically the longer this case goes on, he's a wealthy man, I said, the longer this case goes on the more that they're going to be rinsing the money for themselves."

Catch Daniel Knight's comments in the video below (13:00):

Daniel Knight claims Andrew Tate should be in Hollywood

Daniel Knight has worked with Andrew Tate very closely. As mentioned earlier, his company Sidekick Boxing was an official sponsor of Tate during his kickboxing days. While speaking about his recent controversies and his online persona, Knight claimed that 'Cobra' does most of these things just for the clout.

During the same exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Daniel Knight had this to say:

"I think he can be like an actor. To be honest I think he should be in Hollywood. What he says on camera doesn't mean what he [believes] in person. If you bring it back, he literally used to set up a camera in his own room and start ranting about [topics] for views."

He added:

"I'm glad you brought that up because he's saying things for clout. I do think whether he's believed these things or not, that has been another marketing ploy. That's exactly the same thing he did for Sidekick. He boasted about money I had given him... Huge chunks of cash that I hadn't. So I know a lot of things he does for clout."

Catch Daniel Knight's comments in the video below (9:19):