Andrew Tate speaks out in defense of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, deems him a ‘good guy’ despite arrest 

Andrew Tate has voiced out his support towards former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was arrested.

Pakistani paramilitary troops barged in through a window while Khan was at the High Court and he was arrested in a very dramatic scene which was caught on camera. The cricketer-turned-politician was arrested on charges brought by the National Accountability Bureau. The former Prime Minister has been detained because of multiple alleged corruption charges.

Andrew Tate reacted to the news of Khan's arrest on Twitter by saying:

"All the good guys go to jail."

Take a look at the tweet:

Andrew Tate has himself served time in Romanian jail on human trafficking charges and was held in custody for months along with his brother Tristan Tate. 'Cobra' believes he was arrested because "The Matrix" did not want him to keep spreading his message around the world and influencing young minds and men of this generation.

Tate has been banned from every major social media website except Twitter and was even banned from most apps including Uber, alongside banking apps. The Tate brothers were granted bail earlier this year and have gone back to spreading their message to the world via Twitter and their Rumble channel.

Andrew Tate explains to his fans how they can avoid trouble in the subway by 'not being broke'

Andrew Tate interacts with his fans through Twitter and his Rumble account. In one of his recent videos, he spoke about how people can avoid trouble on the subway. He released the video in the wake of the rising number of attacks on subways in the UK and United States:

"All of these situations, are brokies situations. So I explain to people, the simple answer is, don't be poor. Like what do you mean? What do you mean what do I mean? Why the f**k are you on a subway? Well to get to work, because you're broke. Subways are for brokies. The world has now changed, you can no longer safely be a brokie."

