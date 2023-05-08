In a latest update, polarizing internet sensation Andrew Tate has seemingly sided with women for a change, offering 'life hacks' for dates.

Tate, who is otherwise known for propagating a misogynistic brand of masculinity, has now suggested a tactic for women to easily manipulate men on dates. 'Top G' posted a picture of himself flexing his Jacob & Co. Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon luxury watch while driving a Bugatti.

Tate advised women to keep the picture as their phone background to give their dates an inferiority complex and make them pay for 'expensive stuff'. 'Cobra' wrote on Twitter:

"Life hack for all the gyaldem Set this as your phone background and when you’re on a date make sure the man sees it. He will think you were cruising with me in the Bugatti snapping pics n sucking lollypops. He will instantly feel inferior and try to impress you. Order expensive stuff. You’re welcome."

Andrew Tate update: 'Top G' makes misogynistic comments yet again

Andrew Tate has previously made dividing statements like 'women belong to the kitchen and are man's property'. 'Top G' was even banned from Twitter back in 2017 for trivialising rape, only to be reinstated after Elon Musk's recent takeover of the company.

Tate was arrested in Romania last December along with his brother Tristan on accusations of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal organization. 'Top G' was released from detention in April and currently remains under house arrest.

Andrew Tate continues to promote his controversial brand of masculinity on social media, recently advising men to avoid women who go to festivals. Even before giving his aforementioned life hack to women, 'Cobra' went on another rant targeting women for allegedly lying about their jobs.

Tate wrote on Twitter:

"If you meet a female living off some man’s money, her job lie is always some awful boss bitch bullshit. “Business consultant” “Interior designer” “Stylist” Why not say you work in Starbucks? At least then I’ll believe you? Nobody is paying you to do any of these things. You’re 22 with a cracked iPhone screen. Shut. Up."

