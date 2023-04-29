Andrew Tate is disgusted by women who go to music festivals.

Tate has become a well-known social media personality for his controversial takes on various topics. Since being released from prison on March 31, the 36-year-old has continued gaining supporters on social media. The former kickboxer recently shared his opinion on women who attend music festivals such as Coachella and Lollapalooza. He had this to say:

“Avoid women who go to festivals. They're either on some losers table whos feeding them cocaine or in a crowd of sweaty peasants because theyre a sweaty peasant. Endless instagram stories screaming and having "fun" to prove to the world theyre worthless. Hard pass festih**s.”

On December 29, 2022, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were detained, with some of their assets being seized by Romanian authorities. The controversial social media personalities were accused of human trafficking, rape, and organizing a crime group.

After several failed appeal attempts, Andrew and Tristan were transferred to house arrest. Throughout their imprisonment, they received endless support from their loyal fanbase, who continued to claim there wasn’t any evidence to keep them behind bars. ‘Top G’ recently had his house arrest extended for another 30 days.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Avoid women who go to festivals.



Theyre either on some losers table whos feeding them cocaine or in a crowd of sweaty peasants because theyre a sweaty peasant.



Endless instagram stories screaming and having "fun" to prove to the world theyre worthless.



Hard pass festihoes. Avoid women who go to festivals.Theyre either on some losers table whos feeding them cocaine or in a crowd of sweaty peasants because theyre a sweaty peasant.Endless instagram stories screaming and having "fun" to prove to the world theyre worthless.Hard pass festihoes.

Andrew Tate says females will regret going to music festivals when he turns them down

Andrew Tate tends to fully commit to his controversial opinions. After voicing his displeasure with females who attend music festivals, Tate detailed a hypothetical situation where he found out that someone enjoyed festivals after they went on a date. He had this to say:

“Imagine being 24 and gorgeous and sweet and nice and finally getting a date with the Top G and he finds out you went to a festival when you were 19 and you get left on read and NEVER RECOVER AND ARGUE WITH YOUR NEW MEN FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE BECAUSE THEYRE JUST NOT ME”

Although the Tate brothers are on house arrest, they are not in the clear. It’s unclear what is next in the ongoing investigation, but Andrew and Tristan will likely have another day in court. Only time will tell if they can prove their innocence.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Imagine being 24 and gorgeous and sweet and nice and finally getting a date with the Top G and he finds out you went to a festival when you were 19 and you get left on read and NEVER RECOVER



AND ARGUE WITH YOUR NEW MEN FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE BECAUSE THEYRE JUST NOT ME Imagine being 24 and gorgeous and sweet and nice and finally getting a date with the Top G and he finds out you went to a festival when you were 19 and you get left on read and NEVER RECOVERAND ARGUE WITH YOUR NEW MEN FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE BECAUSE THEYRE JUST NOT ME

Poll : 0 votes