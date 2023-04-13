Andrew Tate, an influential figure famed for spreading positive health and financial advice, also happens to be a self-proclaimed misogynist, a supporter of male supremacy, and a propagandist for the "sigma male" ideal. This idea honors the free-thinking, self-determined nature of men who pursue their own goals in life rather than those of society at large.

The former kickboxing world champion and his brother Tristan were detained on December 29 in Bucharest, Romania, for their alleged involvement in rape and human trafficking activities. Many of the women who worked with Tate in his webcam business claim that he kidnapped them and coerced them to engage in sexual acts.

Andrew Tate was recently released and placed under house arrest after a Romanian court rejected prosecutors' request for his detention until late April.

As a result of these events, three women have filed a legal lawsuit in the United Kingdom against Andrew Tate for assault. The women have accused Tate, who was residing in the UK from 2013 to 2016, of sexual and physical assaults that took place between those years, according to a report by The Guardian.

The lawsuit also intends to push a UK criminal investigation into Tate's crimes in the hopes of prosecuting and convicting Tate in the UK, in addition to the charges he is facing in Romania.

The attorneys believe that by bringing civil proceedings against Tate, they can assist in deterring him from further manipulating young boys and disillusioned men. Crowdfunding has been used to solicit contributions for legal action by the alleged victims.

In an interview with Sky News, one of the accusers explained why they were filing criminal accusations against Tate in the UK. She said:

"To have seen Andrew Tate's rise in popularity and influence, while knowing who he is and what he has done, has been extremely difficult for those of us who were sexually and physically abused by him. We intend to prove in court that Andrew is abusive, coercive and controlling and that his public statements about women are nothing more than fantasy."

On the crowdfunding platform Crowd Justice, the alleged survivors of Andrew Tate's violent and misogynistic ideology have raised £675 of the targeted £50,000. The funds raised through crowdfunding will be used to take legal action against Tate and hold him accountable for his crimes.

Andrew Tate sued: Alleged victim claims she was the victim of the controversial influencer's daily mental manipulation

Notorious social media influencer Andrew Tate is being sued for sexual assault, physical abuse, and controlling behavior by three women in the United Kingdom.

The accusers, all in their twenties and thirties, allege that the former kickboxer, who is currently serving a sentence of house imprisonment in Romania, attacked them between 2013 and 2016.

One of the alleged victims claims she was subjected to regular mental manipulation at the hands of the controversial influencer:

"After first meeting Andrew, my life was impacted negatively by the daily mental manipulation and physical abuse that I endured every single day. I now suffer with depression, anxiety, stress and have been diagnosed with PTSD. This has taken a huge toll on me, it's affected every single aspect of my life; my work, my mental health and my family."

Tate, as always, has denied the claims. He retaliated silently on Twitter by posting a screenshot of a news article on a woman being jailed for false rape allegations.

