Andrew Tate sues woman for $5M over false accusation leading to imprisonment - "A serial liar, manipulator and schemer"

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have filed a lawsuit against a Florida woman, stating that she falsely accused the brothers of imprisoning her in Romania.

The Tate's were arrested in December 2022 and faced serious charges including rape, human trafficking, and conspiracy to form a criminal group. After spending several months in a cell, they were placed under house arrest in April, while maintaining their innocence.

According to reports, Andrew and Tristan Tate are seeking over $5 million in damages and have filed a lawsuit against the woman, her parents and another unamed woman. The brothers believe all of them conspired together in order to fabricate the story of her kidnapping.

The “evidence” is me telling my friends how to promote… I spent 3 months in a Romanian dungeon, and to this day remain locked in my house because I am accused of forcing girls to make TikTok videos for money.The girls themselves deny this.No money has ever been found.The “evidence” is me telling my friends how to promote… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

In a statement made by Thomas Maniotis and Joseph D. McBride, the attorneys for Andrew Tate and his brother, they labeled the Florida woman a "con artist". It reads:

"At no point did the Tate brothers engage in human trafficking. [The woman] is a serial liar, manipulator and schemer who exploits vulnerable, often wealthy men with good intentions for sexual, financial and emotional profit.” [H/T AP News]

While the brothers believe they have been falsey accused, they still faces a number of charges. Andrew Tate alone is currently facing civil claims from several British women, who have accused the former kickboxer of sexual violence towards them.

Andrew Tate slams Adam 22 for letting his wife do p*rn with another man

Andrew Tate recently went viral again after he weighed in on the drama surrounding Adam 22 and his wife, Lena The Plug.

Adam and Lena are both adult film stars and podcasters, reguarly posting on their OnlyF*ns and YouTube. The couple's trope is that they invite female p*rnstars on to the podcast before then filming an adult scene with them. The controversy derives from the fact that for the first time, Adam 22 recently allowed his wife Lena to film a scene with another man.

Speaking to Tucker Carlson, 'Cobra' blamed for "the Matrix" for corrupting Adam 22 to allow that to happen. He said:

"There's a guy called Adam22, once again, I have no idea who this man is. I just saw on Twitter yesterday that he was with a p*rn star who'd never done a male scene. They got married and, like, a week after their marriage she did her first male scene with some random dude and he's on a podcast defending it. Why!?! Like, this is the level you could (stutters) But this is what the Matrix wants from you as a man."

Catch Tate's comments here:

