Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate receive good news: Restrictions on travel relaxed as case against them weakens

The legal battles that the Tate brothers, i.e Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate, have been fighting over the recent past has been very well documented.

The Tates were placed under house arrest initially, and later, were placed under 'judicial control,' which severely restricted their ability to move freely in the country of Romania.

All of this stemmed from the human trafficking and r*pe charges brought against the Tates. Now, however, it appears as though both Tristan Tate and his older brother Andrew will be allowed to move freely within Romanian borders.

According to the verified page and media outlet @CensoredMen, Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate will remain under judicial control, but are not restricted to the city of Bucharest, where they reside, anymore.

The tweet in which they revealed the news read:

"#BREAKING: The Tate Brothers Are Now Allowed To Travel ALL Over Romania. A court verdict has decided that The Tate Brothers will be under judicial control for another 60 days. However, they are now allowed to leave Romania’s capital city Bucharest and visit the rest of the country. It’s hard to believe this case is still dragging on when the primary “victim” is Emma Gabbey. Emma, who has been proven to be a compulsive liar, with a history of false accusations, and one of them even resulting in a man offing himself. Unreal."

What does judicial control mean for Andrew and Tristan Tate?

While the Tate brothers and their accomplices named in the case brought against them have not yet been acquitted and are by no means scot-free yet, this development bodes well for the Tates.

Under judicial control, the Tate brothers must check in regularly with the police. They are prevented from trying to contact or approach the alleged victims, and must declare any changes in address to the authorities.

While they were previously limited to Bucharest, they may now move anywhere in Romania. Given the trajectory with which the Tates have seen gradual improvements with regard to their case, things are pointing to them being let go.