Many believe Andrew Tate to be a fictional creation plucked straight from a sitcom or film. His success in breaking into the mainstream has been aided by his frequent use of references from The Matrix and other works of popular culture.

Renowned TikTok star Amelia Samson recently drew parallels between Andrew Tate and Dwight Schrute, a popular sitcom character from The Office, because of their eccentric perspectives on life.

Dwight Schrute. The Andrew Tate of Scranton. 🦍

Some people look up to Tate because they think the former kickboxing champion is speaking up for marginalized groups in today's society, despite the fact that many people believe the misogynistic empire he has built is based on an insubstantial foundation of half-baked truths and exaggerations.

His knack for figuring out how to get his videos seen by the right people on social media has resulted in his fans being inundated with them. Many people believe this has brainwashing potential because his viewpoint is so novel and appealing.

Amelia Samson read out quotes from Andrew Tate and Dwight Schrute while co-host Liz had to guess who said it in a recent episode of The Hoely Hour Podcast. They were so perplexed by the light-hearted segment that they concluded that Tate and Schrute spoke the same language.

Dwight Schrute's hilarious, "Before I do anything I ask myself, 'Would an idiot do that?" and Tate's. "Why have money when you're a nobody for the government?" were amongst the many quotes brought up in the segment.

Samson captioned the post:

"I had this realization that these two speak exactly the same, so Liz put it to the test."

Check out the clip below:

Fans on Twitter compare Andrew Tate to Dwight Schrute

On the TV show The Office, Dwight Schrute seems to be the antithesis of Michael's striving, cool-boss persona. Schrute, perhaps the show's most unique character, has a rational need to be seen as an alpha male with a deep respect for those in positions of authority.

In the real world, Andrew Tate portrays himself as a hero who has climbed the ranks from abject poverty to unfathomable wealth. His meticulously built persona has propelled him to the pinnacle of the influencer ecosystem, where he enjoys the support of both the far right, who see him as a free-speech hero, and the far left, who criticize his misogynistic ideas.

Netizens, meanwhile, claim that Tate and Schrute come from the same school of thought or at least appear to be from. One fan wrote:

"It’s impossible to distinguish Andrew Tate quotes from Dwight Schrute ones. Keep asking your coworker if he has a beet farm."

It's impossible to distinguish Andrew Tate quotes from Dwight Schrute ones. Keep asking your coworker if he has a beet farm.

Another fan wrote:

"Andrew Tate gives me the same energy as Dwight Schrute! Just my opinion."

Andrew Tate gives me the same energy as Dwight Schrute! Just my opinion.

Yet another fan wrote:

"Tate is just the athletic version of Dwight Schrute."

Tate is just the athletic version of Dwight Schrute.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Andrew tate is a more messed up and less comical version of Dwight Schrute from the Office US

Dwight Schrute is the original Andrew Tate but he actually did it right

andrew tate gives off dwight schrute energy

Andrew tate is the non ironic dwight schrute 🤣

I saw a Reddit comment that said Andrew Tate's tweets sound like Dwight Schrute wrote them and now I can't unsee it

All Andrew Tate tweets genuinely sound like they are written by Dwight Schrute.

For a good laugh to lighten up your day: imagine each of Andrew Tate's tweets read in Dwight Schrute's voice

