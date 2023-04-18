Andrew Tate claims to have turned down $30M 'scam' crypto offer - "I do not sell my soul"

Andrew Tate is known to harbor a keen interest in the crypto market. 'Top G' is a big advocate of popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum and is believed to have gained substantial wealth through investments in the same.

Tate recently claimed to have come across a crypto scam that offered him $30 million to gain access to his 2.5 million followers. But 'Cobra' seemingly turned down the offer, refusing to 'sell his soul'. The controversial social media sensation wrote on Twitter:

"There are 2.5million people on my email list. I have been offered 30,000,000 to email out a crypto and pump it. I said no. I refuse to scam. Refuse. I do not sell my soul like everybody else did."

Andrew Tate is currently under house arrest after being released from detention in Romania earlier this month. 'Top G' and his brother Tristan were arrested last December on allegations that included rape and human trafficking.

Tate seems to have turned into quite a philanthrophist since his release from jail. After previously partnering with a Muslim charitable trust to donate water, 'Cobra' more recently vowed to donate $25 million to charity.

When Andrew Tate raised crypto scam allegations against Logan Paul

Andrew Tate and Logan Paul have gone back and forth on social media on several occasions, ranging from bizarre 'matrix' exchanges to crypto digs.

Tate certainly didn't miss the opportunity when 'The Maverick' came under fire for promoting volatile crypto currencies after an expose by YouTuber Coffeezilla last year. 'Cobra' accused Paul and others like him of dumping crypto scams onto their followers, while also taking a dig at the fellow YouTuber's energy drink venture PRIME.

Andrew Tate said in a Twitter video:

"I was offered endless money to sell my soul. I didn't do it because I didn't like the idea of a kid who really believed in me and is a fan of mine, buying a crypto because I said it's going to go up...So I never sold my soul. I'm not like Logan Paul and these f***ers who are selling energy drinks full of sugar and crypto pump and dump scams, NFT scams."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate I rejected the offers @loganpaul took. They offered me hundreds of millions and I said no. I rejected the offers @loganpaul took. They offered me hundreds of millions and I said no. https://t.co/nAx9KP9uhr

