"I'm going to save the world" - Andrew Tate vows to donate $25M this year in a Twitter attempt at altruism

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate has vowed to donate $25 million to charity.

'Top G' has emerged as one of the most talked-about individuals over the past year for his controversial views. Moreover, him and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested by Romanian police in December last year on charges of alleged rape, human trafficking and organized crime.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were released last month and have been put on house arrest. It appears as though 'Top G' is considering some philathropic endeavors now that he is out of jail. After being released from prison, Tate partnered with the Muslim charitable organization Global Helping Hands to donate a water well to a needy community.

Tate has now taken to Twitter to reveal that he will be donating $25 million to charity this year. Claiming that he is going to "save the world," the former kickboxer wrote:

"25,000,000 usd will be donated this year. Let the haters talk endless false virtue and help precisely nobody while pretending to "care" that im "dangerous" They only hate on me for clicks, in an attempt to get money for their failing careers. Im going to save the world."

Take a look at Andrew Tate's tweet below:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



Let the haters talk endless false virtue and help precisely nobody while pretending to "care" that im "dangerous"



They only hate on me for clicks, in an attempt to get money for their failing careers.



"25,000,000 usd will be donated this year. Let the haters talk endless false virtue and help precisely nobody while pretending to "care" that im "dangerous" They only hate on me for clicks, in an attempt to get money for their failing careers. Im going to save the world."

Andrew Tate hints at wanting COVID-19 vaccine, seemingly backtracks on previous statements

Andrew Tate has often received criticism for his polarizing takes on gender roles, depression, and the COVID-19 vaccine.

He was initially against getting the COVID-19 vaccination, and now it appears as though he has changed his mind and is ready to get the vaccine. His recent tweet regarding the vaccine seems genuine at face value, but the influential internet personality is known for his use of satire, so it's unclear whether this is his true stance or not.

'Top G' tweeted:

"I’ve been thinking long and hard and it's time to admit I was wrong. I thought I'd be totally fine. But that clearly isn't the case and in light of the insurmountable evidence and real-world experience, I am forced to change my mind. I want to get the Covid vaccine."

Check out the tweet below:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



I thought id be totally fine.



But that clearly isnt the case and in light of the insurmountable evidence and real world experience I am forced to change my mind.



"Ive been thinking long and hard and its time to admit I was wrong. I thought id be totally fine. But that clearly isnt the case and in light of the insurmountable evidence and real world experience I am forced to change my mind. I want to get the Covid vaccine."

