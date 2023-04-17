Andrew Tate has fallen into hot water with a slew of contentious beliefs, including those regarding depression and the COVID-19 vaccination. Tate claims that the COVID-19 vaccination is unnecessary, and that no one should be compelled to take it. He has also implied that there is a risk to those who get the vaccine and that they are endangering their health by doing so.

Tate has often argued in several interviews and on social media that those who claim they suffer from depression are only attempting to make excuses for their own ineptitude and lack of drive. He has also advocated that those with mental health issues should "man up" and find a method to dismiss negative thoughts through positive reinforcement.

The stigmatizing and potentially damaging nature of Tate's views on mental health has caused some to worry that his devoted young fans will be dissuaded from getting help for their own mental health difficulties. It is a known fact that a person's mental health and quality of life can suffer if they are too embarrassed to seek help due to social stigma.

Ikestyle @ikeobi579338581 That’s why I said that Andrew tate is a certified clown. 1 you didn’t know what Robin Williams was going through 2 he started to developing Lewy body dementia and other health issue 3 the fame and money wasn’t making him happy 4 money NEVER fix depression. learn that 🤡 That’s why I said that Andrew tate is a certified clown. 1 you didn’t know what Robin Williams was going through 2 he started to developing Lewy body dementia and other health issue 3 the fame and money wasn’t making him happy 4 money NEVER fix depression. learn that 🤡 https://t.co/FeTlaDMOG7

Recent tweets from Andrew Tate, however, suggest that the divisive influencer may have changed his mind about depression and the COVID vaccine. Tate tweeted out:

"I’ve been thinking long and hard and it's time to admit I was wrong. I thought I'd be totally fine. But that clearly isn't the case and in light of the insurmountable evidence and real-world experience, I am forced to change my mind. I want to get the Covid vaccine."

Check out the tweet below:

Tate's most recent tweet has concerned his followers. Former UFC welterweight contender and fellow COVID vaccine skeptic Jake Shields expressed concern for Tate's mental health:

"This is the first time I've ever been worried about your mental health."

Another fan wrote:

"At the end of the day, everybody has a price."

Yet another fan couldn't help but contemplate whether "The Matrix" finally got to Tate:

"Mate, did the matrix get to him or what’s going on?"

Check out some of the tweets below:

radar @0xRadar @Cobratate did you just use ChatGPT to tweet this? @Cobratate did you just use ChatGPT to tweet this?

Danny Ivers @divers @Cobratate It’s not even a national pandemic anymore. Biden officially signed it off weeks ago lol @Cobratate It’s not even a national pandemic anymore. Biden officially signed it off weeks ago lol

COVID vaccine: Andrew Tate has claimed in the past that people should have "sovereignty" over their own blood

Previously, Andrew Tate has made some divisive remarks about the COVID-19 vaccine. Many people who have worked to improve public health have spoken out against the views he has expressed in interviews and online.

One of Andrew Tate's more divisive viewpoints is that the COVID vaccine is unnecessary and that no one should be forced to get it. He has speculated that people are being pressured to get the vaccine for reasons other than public health.

He has also expressed concern that vaccine recipients may be putting themselves in harm's way. He has also shared a few anecdotes about people who got sick after getting the vaccine.

Oliver Godfrey @iamheadofdrama @bobscartoons Yes, but in his interview here with Delingpole, he makes many valid points about the COVID enforcing c**ts in power worldwide: odysee.com/ANDREW-TATE-FU… @bobscartoons Yes, but in his interview here with Delingpole, he makes many valid points about the COVID enforcing c**ts in power worldwide: odysee.com/ANDREW-TATE-FU…

During one of his past podcast episodes, Andrew Tate claimed that people should have "sovereignty" over their own blood:

"Soon, the vaccine is going to be mandated ... I should have some sovereignty over my own blood. You're telling me I don't get to choose what's in my bloodstream? The government owns me to that level, like a sheep in a farm where I can't even decide amongst myself? I can't make a personal decision to keep my blood pure of your experimental vaccines?"

