Controversial social media personality, Andrew Tate, has been embroiled in legal trouble since December last year. Along with his younger brother Tristan Tate, Andrew was arrested in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and rape, among other crimes.

However, despite several months of investigation and placing Tate on house arrest, Romanian authorities have yet to formally charge him. Meanwhile, the former kickboxer has maintained his innocence and recently took to Twitter, where he warned that he may be framed.

The 6 month time limit to charge me is running out. They have zero evidence against me (unless they invent it and frame me). If they charge me with an empty bullshit file it'll still take me a year to beat it and allows them to save face. They're hoping the world will forget…

The timeline for investigators to amass enough evidence to formally charge the social media influencer is six months, and it is nearing its end. Tate expressed confidence in the lack of evidence to support the crimes he's been accused of committing.

After claiming that there is zero evidence against him, Tate outlined the possibility of Romanian authorities fabricating evidence to frame him. He further claimed that if they charged him with anything baseless, he would still need a year to combat the charges, which he claims affords them time to save face.

He further expressed his belief that investigators hope that the world at large will forget about a potential blunder if they fail to bring up any compelling evidence against him. These are bold claims, but the verdict on Andrew Tate's legal trouble remains inconclusive.

Who are Andrew Tate's supporters in the UFC?

As a former kickboxer and mixed martial artist, Andrew Tate is no stranger to the world of combat sports. While Tate has never fought in the UFC and has not been spotted at any high-profile events in the crowd, he does have ties with some UFC fighters. Most recently, undefeated phenom Khamzat Chimaev reached out to him.

Khamzat Chimaev invited Andrew Tate to watch him fight at #UFC294 in Abu Dhabi in October on FaceTime.

The unbeaten welterweight/middleweight posted a video chat of him and Tate, in which he asked Tate to attend his next fight, which is rumored to take place at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. Besides 'Borz', reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is also known to have engaged with Andrew Tate.

Not long ago, 'Funk Master' snapped several pictures with the controversial social media influencer, expressing his support for him, which led to a wave of criticism across social media.

