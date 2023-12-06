Andrew and Tristan Tate throw support behind "warrior" Conor McGregor's presidential bid amidst Irish unrest

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, recently revealed that they wholeheartedly support the idea of Conor McGregor becoming the president of Ireland.

On November 23, mass-scale rioting and protests broke out in Dublin after an Algerian immigrant, who had lived in Ireland for 20 years, allegedly stabbed three children and an assistant outside a primary school. The incident forced the Irish public to question the government's immigration policies and security measures.

The Irish public has used social media to express their outrage and criticize their current administration. As an Irish icon, Conor McGregor has emerged as one of the most vocal detractors of the government. He even hinted at running for president someday and explained why he'd be better at it than most.

In a recent video uploaded to X, Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate outlined why they endorsed Conor McGregor as a potential presidential candidate. Tristan said:

"I think that's a wonderful idea... I don't know Conor, but Conor is a warrior... He knows violence very well. I would believe that Conor McGregor would be far more reluctant to send random Irish people to die in places like Iraq... I also believe that Conor McGregor, who's a family man and a fighter, would be a lot more protective in a masculine way about his own people."

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: 'Iron' admits to getting frustrated by the Irishman delaying his return

Michael Chandler recently opened up about potentially facing Conor McGregor next year and admitted that he's annoyed at not having a fight date yet.

McGregor has been on the sidelines since his ill-fated trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. After an extended period of physical rehabilitation, the Irishman returned as a coach on 'The Ultimate Fighter' opposite Chandler earlier this year.

While the two men were expected to face off after the show's conclusion, the fight didn't materialize thanks to McGregor's absence from the USADA testing pool. However, the Irishman officially re-entered the drug-testing pool on October 8 and will be eligible to compete again on April 8, 2024.

While McGregor and Chandler are still expected to throw down at some point next year, 'Iron' isn't happy about not having a fixed fight date. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, he said:

"[Am I] frustrated at times? Absolutely. Annoyed? Maybe a little bit here and there. It is hard to have your training but not have that carrot dangled in front of you and that light at the end of the tunnel of an actual date... Chandler vs. Conor is happening... I don’t have a date or a location or a UFC number for you, but it’s definitely going to happen next year."

