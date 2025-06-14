Andy Cruz vs. Hironori Mishiro: Live round-by-round updates 

The Andy Cruz vs. Hironori Mishiro round-by-round updates have arrived. They prove real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming lightweight boxing match set to co-main event the Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. fight card. The matchup is set for 12, three-minute, rounds.

No world title is on the line, but the bout is a proving ground for Cruz, who enters the ring as an undefeated 5-0 representative of the Cuban school of boxing. Meanwhile, Mishiro is a 17-1-1 regional champion from Japan. Neither man is a knockout artist, with Cruz having two stoppages, and Mishiro having six.

But for Cruz, the bout will determine whether he finishes the night with his undefeated record intact. According to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook, he is expected to do just that, as he is listed as a staggering -1800 favorite, while Mishiro is a +850 underdog.

The card startts at 7:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 4:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the co-main event is estimated to start at around 10:50 PM E.T. / 7:50 PM P.T.

Andy Cruz vs. Hironori Mishiro

Round 1: Mishiro with pressure to start things off. Both men flick out their jabs, but no one lands. Cruz lands his right hand twice, to the head and body. Snappy jabs from Cruz, who lands again. A good right hand lands for Mishiro, but Cruz tags him with more jabs, already reddening his face.

Relentless pressure from Mishiro, but Cruz cracks him with a combination. Mishiro, though, lands a sneaky right hand.

Our Score: 10-9 Cruz

Round 2: Jabs from Cruz tag Mishiro's head and body, but Mishiro is undeterred and stays on the front foot. A hard body shot lands for Mishiro. A one-two lands for Cruz. An inside uppercut from Cruz bloodies Mishiro's mouth. They clinch and break. Mishiro eats several body shots on the inside.

Cruz turns southpaw, landing more to the body before reverting to the body. He strings together a combination, and Mishiro is now falling behind in terms of output.

Our Score: 10-9 Cruz, 20-18 Cruz overall

Round 3: More jabs from Cruz, who lands to the head and body. A combination from Cruz appears to staggger Mishiro. Cruz follows up with a flurry of right hands. Mishiro's activity is waning and he eats a right hand. ANOTHER RIGHT HAND DROPS MISHIRO.

Mishiro gets back to his feet, but Cruz swarms him, blasting him with combinations. Uppercuts land for Cruz, while Mishiro lands a decent right hand. Big right hands from Cruz, WHO DROPS MISHIRO AGAIN.

Our Score: 10-8 Cruz, 30-26 Cruz overall

Round 4: Cruz is landing his jab at will, but Mishiro continues to pressure him. Another right hand from Cruz lands, followed by a combination. Mishiro is a sitting duck, but his heart can't be denied as he continues to come forward, eating stiff jabs and rights.

A one-two from Cruz lands, snapping Mishiro's head back.

Our Score: 10-9 Cruz, 40-35 Cruz overall

Round 5: Jabs and uppercuts landing for Cruz, who cracks Mishiro with combinations aplenty, rocking Mishiro badly, prompting the referee to step in and wave the fight off.

Official Decision: Andy Cruz def. Hironori Mishiro via TKO in round five (1:13)

