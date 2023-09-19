Andy Ruiz Jr.'s coach discloses why fight talks with Deontay Wilder fell through

Jorge Capetillo believes money led to Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Deontay Wilder falling apart.

'The Destroyer' has been out of action for well over a year, since a decision win over Luis Ortiz last September. Following that victory, he was ordered to face 'The Bronze Bomber' in a WBC title eliminator matchup.

The winner of the fight would get a title shot at Tyson Fury, but the two heavyweights have failed to reach a deal. As a result, Andy Ruiz Jr. has instead targeted fights with Anthony Joshua, and others. Wilder, meanwhile, is also eyeing a January clash with 'AJ'.

In a recent interview, Andy Ruiz Jr.'s coach Jorge Capetillo gave his thoughts on the fight. There, he stated that, unsurprisingly, it was money that led to issues between the two heavyweights. That's unfortunate because he likes the matchup for the Mexican boxer.

Speaking to Betway, Capetillo stated:

“I think it was about the purse – the amount of money. Both sides want to negotiate the best they can for themselves and I think they didn’t get to an agreement because of the numbers. I think that was a good fight for Andy – I would be so happy if he fights Deontay Wilder for sure. He’s the quicker fighter and faster fighter. He can punch but unfortunately they couldn’t get an agreement, there was back and forth but you know how boxing is.”

Coach believes Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Deontay Wilder could still happen

Jorge Capetillo is hopeful Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Deontay Wilder will still happen next.

In the interview with Betway, the coach was asked if there was still a possibility that the bout could happen next. There, Capetillo stated that he was hopeful about the fight still being made.

As of now, neither man has a booked opponent. For his part, 'The Destroyer' has called out Anthony Joshua for a trilogy fight. His callout comes in the midst of the British boxer's talks with 'The Bronze Bomber' which are also ongoing.

Regardless, Jorge Capetillo is hopeful that the heavyweight clash will be made. He added:

"Hopefully [it'll happen]. I think boxing needs fights like this at the moment. We had the Crawford-Spence fight, Garcia-Tank Davies so we need to see Fury fight Anthony Joshua or Andy Ruiz to mix with Joshua or Deontay Wilder. We need those type of big fights. It’s good for boxing, their careers and legacy, so I think there are big names on the heavyweight division that everybody would be excited to see.”