WATCH: Slimmed down Andy Ruiz Jr. slams ducking heavyweights after unanswered callouts

A slimmed-down Andy Ruiz Jr. took aim at the heavyweight division in a recent video.

'The Destroyer' has been out of the ring for over a year. Ruiz Jr. last faced Luis Ortiz last September, scoring a unanimous decision win after knocking down 'King Kong' several times. That was his second win in a row, previously defeating Chris Arreola.

Following the victory, the former heavyweight champion was ordered to face Deontay Wilder. The two were supposed to face off in a WBC title eliminator, with the winner facing Tyson Fury. However, the two have been in talks for all of 2023, with no end in sight.

As a result, Andy Ruiz Jr. has instead been targeting a trilogy fight with Anthony Joshua. 'AJ' himself was in talks with 'The Bronze Bomber' for a December clash in Saudi Arabia. However, with that contest now in doubt, Ruiz Jr. called for a fight with the Brit.

However, that fight, too, has no progress. As a result, the former champion took to X where he released a video. In the clip, a clearly in-shape Ruiz Jr. stated:

"Everyone is asking, 'When am I fighting?'... Nobody wants to fight, I'm staying ready baby! Tell Joshua, let's do the trilogy. Tell Wilder, I'm ready, make me another contract. Usyk, Tyson Fury, everybody wants to go through the shortcuts. But I'm here, I'm working. I'm working baby."

Andy Ruiz Jr. explains why he badly wants Anthony Joshua trilogy

Andy Ruiz Jr. feels that he has unfinished business with Anthony Joshua.

Earlier this month, Eddie Hearn revealed that 'AJ's potential December bout with Deontay Wilder was in danger. As a result, 'The Destroyer' quickly took to social media to call for a trilogy bout with the former champion.

The two former champions have a bit of a complicated history. In the summer of 2019, Ruiz Jr. stepped up on short notice after Jarrell Miller failed a drug test. Entering the fight as a massive underdog, he scored a massive upset win over Joshua.

However, his run with the titles would be short-lived. In their rematch later that year, Andy Ruiz Jr. showed up overweight and was easily outboxed to a decision loss. Speaking in a recent interview, his shape in the rematch is why he badly wants the trilogy.

Speaking to Make A Move, he said:

“That’s something that makes me want to cry. In the rematch with Anthony Joshua, I didn’t do nothing right, I didn’t train... This time when I do get the crown and become heavyweight champion of the world again, I’m going to do everything right and stay champion.”