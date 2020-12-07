Angela Hill pulled from UFC 256 bout against Tecia Torres after positive COVID-19 test

Angela Hill suffered the first defeat of her MMA career to Tecia Torres in 2015. She had the chance to avenge that loss at UFC 256 in December, where she was scheduled to face Tecia Torres once again.

Angela Hill has been one of the most active fighters on the UFC roster, having already competed four times in 2020 alone. With many fighters hardly competing one or two times a year, it's quite an achievement for Angela Hill.

What's more impressive is the fact that her last fight against Michelle Waterson was a main event bout, where she lost a five-round war via a split decision.

While Angela Hill was scheduled for a three-round rematch against Tecia Torres, that bout has now been scrapped. Angela Hill revealed on Twitter that she tested positive for COVID-19:

Was a little sick over the weekend but feeling back to normal now. Would be trying to fight under different circumstances but thankful for my health and some time to recover — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 7, 2020

Angela Hill will be back in a matter of time. She's one of many fighters who have pulled out of UFC cards in the last few months due to COVID-19. Over the last couple of months, several main events have had to be changed due to a fighter getting COVID-19.

The most "severe" case of COVID-19 in recent times in the UFC was Leon Edwards, who was scheduled to face Khamzat Chimaev on December 19th in the main event.

Where does Angela Hill stand in the Strawweight division?

There's little doubt about the fact that the Strawweight division is the most competitive and stacked in women's MMA. Angela Hill is ranked respectably at #11 and has gone to war with several top contenders and former champions.

Angela Hill's biggest issue has been falling short on the big stage against opponents that were considered at a higher level. Regardless, it's rare to see her in a one-sided fight, and we wish her well, hoping that her fight with Tecia Torres is rebooked soon.