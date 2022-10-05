“Life is still good” - Angela Lee back home in Hawaii, addresses loss to Xiong Jing Nan at ONE on Prime Video 2

Angela Lee may have failed to conquer two weight classes for the second time, but she’s still winning in life.

Still pained by losing her trilogy bout against ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan at ONE on Prime Video 2 over the weekend, the Singaporean-American superstar is now looking at the bright side of things.

After a razor-close five-round war, The Panda’ retained her 125-pound crown via unanimous decision. The result came in a highly controversial manner inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

‘Unstoppable’, who’s now back in her home state of Hawaii, took to social media to share her gratitude despite the unfavorable circumstances. The 26-year-old wrote in a lengthy Instagram post:

“Grateful for having the opportunity to test myself in battle. Grateful for the heart that I showed. Grateful for the adversity that I overcame. Grateful that the worst damage I took was only some bruises/swelling on the surface - no bones were broken, no head trauma, etc. Grateful that I gave it my all.”

It no doubt would have been nice to hold the women’s atomweight and strawweight world titles simultaneously. However, Lee is taking solace in the fact that she has a loving family always cheering her on, regardless of the outcome of her fights.

She added:

“There are much bigger, more important things in life than winning or losing a fight. At the end of the day, these fights are all experiences and these experiences are all lessons.”

Read Angela Lee’s full post below:

It’s no secret that Angela Lee is much happier these days, especially since the arrival of her bundle of joy, Ava Marie, last year. While martial arts is practically in the Lee household’s blood, the family still comes first.

As it stands, Lee has the utmost belief that she should have been declared the victor against Xiong. But for now, she will take a much-deserved break and spend time with the people that matter to her the most.

Xiong Jing Nan is unbothered by Angela Lee’s claims that she won the fight

Given the nature of how their fight ended, Xiong was already expecting some resistance from Angela Lee after the judges ruled in her favor in the grudge match. The United MMA and Evolve MMA product has not been shy at all in proclaiming that she was robbed of the victory.

‘The Panda’, however, kept up with her nonchalant approach. As far as Xiong is concerned, the judges got it right considering she nearly finished the challenger in the opening round.

Plus, Xiong is willing to fight Lee a couple more times just to prove that she’s the better fighter. The Chinese superstar said in her post-fight interview:

“Well, if she doesn’t understand, that’s her problem. I think that the judges have bright eyes. We can do it twice or three times more, anyway, I will win all those fights in the future.”

