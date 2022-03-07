“It is touching to hear, but I can’t let that affect me” - Angela Lee is all business against her “fan” Stamp Fairtex

Angela Lee has reached a point in her career where she is now going up against someone who idolizes her in Stamp Fairtex. However, it’s something that Lee wants to set aside as she prepares to defend her crown at ONE X on March 26.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Unstoppable’ shared that she’s only doing what she must when they step in the Circle together:

“It’s different because I’ve never had an opponent in the past who has said that I’m their idol and that they look up to me. So this is a first. I have to say that it is touching to hear, but I can’t let that affect me. She’s coming for my title. She’s coming for my belt and on the day of that fight, when we’re both inside the Circle, I know she’s going to do everything she can to take the belt from me. We have to put emotions aside. My job is to finish her, and that’s all that I’m going to think about when we’re locked in the Circle together when the bell rings.”

Stamp earlier claimed that Angela Lee is her “idol,” and she now looks forward to putting on her best performance yet against the dominant queen of the division. Lee believes that they can have a better relationship once the final bell has rung:

“After the fight is done, of course, I’m gonna give her a big hug and I’m sure we’re going to be friends after. But while I’m in that Circle, my focus is going to be 100% on finishing her, and it can’t be on anything else."

Angela Lee believes people gravitate to Stamp Fairtex’s energy

Stamp Fairtex has amassed a lot of fans over the years she has competed in the Circle, and Angela Lee understands why.

“I think people love her energy, her personality. She’s very bubbly, she’s very authentic, she’s herself. She reminds me a lot of me, how I was when I started out. I think people gravitate to that kind of energy,” said Lee.

Stamp’s bubbly personality is on full display as she enters the arena to the phenomenon called the 'Stamp Dance'. Muay Thai fighters typically perform a dance as a pre-fight ritual for stretching and paying their respects to everyone who helped lead them there. When she arrived at ONE Championship, Stamp added her own flair to the ritual to make one of her own.

On March 26, the world will once again get to see the 'Stamp Dance' when she steps into the Circle with Angela Lee on ONE X.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim