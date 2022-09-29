“I think they have two different styles” - Angela Lee compares striking of Xiong Jing Nan and Stamp Fairtex

Angela Lee has gone toe-to-toe with some of the best women strikers in ONE Championship. On September 30, she’ll step into the circle once again with strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan. For Lee, it’ll be her third meeting with ‘The Panda’ and her second fight since returning from a long layoff for the pregnancy and birth of her daughter.

In March, Lee returned looking better than ever against ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex. Unsure of what to expect in her long-awaited comeback, fans were skeptical of Lee’s condition heading into her bout at ONE’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X. ‘Unstoppable’ hushed the critics with an impressive second-round submission of Stamp to retain her ONE women’s atomweight world title.

During her appearance at the ONE on Prime Video 2 press conference, Angela Lee was asked who hit harder between Xiong Jing Nan and Stamp Fairtex. Lee said:

“I think they have two different styles. I think Xiong has more speed advantage on her punches and strikes. For Stamp, she’s very traditional Muay Thai in her striking. They both hit hard.”

Watch Lee vs. Stamp below:

Stamp Fairtex weighs in on Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jing Nan trilogy bout

At the end of 2021, Stamp Fairtex shocked the world when she submitted ‘The Indian Tigress’ Ritu Phogat to win the Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship. The victory secured her position as the No.1 contender and a date with atomweight queen Angela Lee.

At ONE X, Stamp learned first-hand why Lee is called ‘Unstoppable’. Despite her best efforts, Stamp Fairtex fell short of defeating Lee and succumbed to a second-round rear-naked choke by the promotion's first and only atomweight world champion. The Fairtex Gym product will look to get back into the title talk at ONE on Prime Video 2 when she meets No.5-ranked Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan.

Ahead of her atomweight clash, Stamp shared her thoughts on the US primetime headliner between Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan:

“I think Xiong will still beat Angela in the strawweight division because this is her natural weight and her own belt. She definitely trains hard to defend her title.”

Who do you think walks out of the Singapore Indoor Stadium as the ONE strawweight world champion?

Watch the Lee–Xiong rivalry below:

