Angela Lee couldn’t muster the strength to enter the family gym after Victoria Lee’s passing: “I don't know if I can go back”

The pain of losing Victoria Lee will fester Angela Lee for the rest of her life. While the former ONE atomweight MMA world champion has slowly come to terms with the tragic loss of her sister, she recalled the time when she couldn’t even step foot inside the family gym in Waipahu, Hawaii.

After all, the Lee siblings practically grew up inside the walls of United MMA. The place she once considered her solace soon became a painful reminder of what she lost.

Angela Lee bravely shared in a recent appearance on The Aloha Hour:

“So I couldn't go back into the gym, I couldn't train, I couldn't do a workout, you know, just everything being so connected and at the beginning of this year with everything still so fresh I was like I don't know what I'm going to do. I don't know if I can go back and do this.”

Victoria Lee’s sudden passing indeed shook the MMA world to its core. ‘Unstoppable’ later confirmed that the 18-year-old prodigy took her own life.

Angela Lee, for one, chose to honor Victoria’s life through the FightStory initiative, giving fighters a safe haven to discuss mental health issues.

Even the recently retired Lee revealed she also dealt with depression throughout her fighting career and also tried to commit suicide at one point.

Meanwhile, Victoria Lee was truly a gentle soul, and it took a lot for Angela Lee to come to grips with her death.

The women’s MMA icon wants to create change and advocate mental health so that other fighters won’t have to go through what she and her sister dealt with.

Watch the full interview here:

