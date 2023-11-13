“There are better ways to be an athlete” - Angela Lee on incorporating new methods to help fighters improve overall health

Angela Lee’s retirement from mixed martial arts doesn’t mean that she’s stepping away from the sport for good.

The inaugural ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion has now turned her focus on her non-profit organization FightStory and plans to help fighters and athletes alike to better take care of their overall health.

In the ever-evolving world of sports, Lee believes that athletes should prioritize their physical and mental well-being equally.

In an interview with The Aloha Hour, Lee detailed that rest and nutrition are as important as the grind they do in the gym during their workouts.

She said:

“There are better ways to be an athlete, you know. Taking care of your recovery is super important, the sleep that you're getting, how you recover after your workouts, and also, you know, the dangers of dehydration for the increased risk of injury like concussion."

Lee added:

"And then emotional well-being, having that outlet physically through our sport but then emotionally through a trusted peer, mentor, coach, or a therapist, just getting that emotional outlet through journaling that's something that I would do a lot.”

Lee is no stranger to putting her body to its limit, and she’s also aware of how crucial hydration is for an athlete, especially for a career fighter like her.

ONE Championship strictly implements proper hydration rules for its athletes heading into fights, and this is to prevent lasting damage to their bodies. This stringent measure further allowed Lee to take care of her health during her stellar MMA career.

Lee spent her entire professional career with ONE Championship and became the first holder of the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title when she won the strap at ONE: Ascent to Power in May 2016.

‘Unstoppable’ held that piece of ONE Championship gold until her retirement in September earlier this year.

Watch Lee's entire interview below:

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates