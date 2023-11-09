“You don’t want to be depleting yourself” - Angela Lee shares important piece of wisdom with amateur fighters

Combat sports are undoubtedly one of the most physically taxing activities amateur athletes would go through during their academic years. Not only are they at the threat of injuries every time they compete, but there’s also the difficult process of weight-cutting that goes before the actual tournaments.

In her interview with The Aloha Hour, former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee detailed how she would prepare before competing and how that preparation would affect her both on and off the mat.

Lee has since used her experience and influence in teaching students how to better handle their health, especially during puberty.

She said:

"You know, the things that I tell the kids now that come to me cause wrestling season's coming up when they ask me, ‘Hey coach, I'm this weight right now, and I have these options to go to this weight class or this weight class like what should I do?’ And I say, ‘Oh well, you should compete at the weight that you're like two or three pounds out from. Don't cut more than that because you're competing every weekend. You don't want to be depleting yourself. You know training and competing like you know feeling weak.’”

A lifelong martial artist, Lee knows what it takes to reach the top of the sport at every level. Lee was born into a martial arts family, and this environment made her one of Hawaii’s greatest high school athletes ever.

In 2011, Lee won her division in the USA Amateur Pankration National Championships. The following year saw her claim two gold medals in the World Pangration Athlima Federation World Championships in Greece.

Following a stellar amateur career, Lee turned pro and debuted with ONE Championship in May 2015. Lee became the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion and was one of the pillars of women’s mixed martial arts on the global stage.

She’s since retired from the sport and has turned her focus on her non-profit organization Fightstory.

Watch Lee's entire interview below: