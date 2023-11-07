“Life is very beautiful” – Lito Adiwang wants to help Angela Lee’s FightStory initiative by sharing his life story 

ONE Championship strawweight sensation ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang is inspired by former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee and her newfound purpose of helping people deal with depression and suicide, most importantly because Adiwang had gone through a recent bout of depression himself.

The former Team Lakay athlete reveals that after he had injured his knee in a fight last year and had to sit out months to recover, he also lost both of his parents during this period, which sent him down a dark spiral.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Adiwang said he was open to working with Angela Lee’s non-profit organization, FightStory, by sharing his ordeal and encounter with depression.

Adiwang is willing to tell his story. He said:

“I'm looking forward to that [trying to work alongside Angela Lee for Fightstory]. Especially, I think, my life story is also kind of out there, and a lot of the fans are reaching out. I'm quite overwhelmed that they are touched by my life story and a lot of fans are reaching out and it’s making me motivated.”

‘Thunder Kid’ ended with a message to all the people who are struggling through the darkest days in their lives. Adiwang added:

“To everyone out there, life is beautiful. To everyone, you have a purpose, so just find and keep believing in yourself. Life is very beautiful.”

Adiwang says he is much better now, both physically and mentally, fully recovered from injury and emotionally healed from loss. And this has translated into a spectacular performance in his last fight.

Adiwang met fellow Filipino ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado in a highly anticipated rematch at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video last Saturday, November 4th, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade via replay on demand on Amazon Prime Video.