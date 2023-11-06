Lito Adiwang says statement victory over Jeremy Miado erases all doubts about their first fight: “I got my redemption”

Filipino strawweight MMA sensation ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang was out to prove to his fans, but most importantly to himself, that his debilitating knee injury was a in the past. He did just that in his most recent fight last weekend.

As explosive as he has ever looked, Adiwang returned to the ONE Championship ring at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video last Saturday, November 4th, and put together a scintillating performance against Filipino rival ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado to win by unanimous decision after three rounds.

Most importantly, Adiwang showcased full use of his injured leg, the same one that kept him sidelined for over 18 months, beginning at ONE X in March of 2022.

Adiwang tore his ACL against Miado in their first encounter in Singapore, and ended up needing surgery, as well as a lengthy rehabilitation process to get back to normal.

At ONE Fight Night 16 last weekend, Adiwang erased all doubt as to whether his knee still had problems.

Speaking to ONE Championship veteran broadcast analyst and commentator Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson, Adiwang sent a message to his fans after beating Miado in the rematch.

‘Thunder Kid’ said:

“For all my supporters who are asking about my leg, I think I answered it now. I think it’s one of the keys to winning this fight. I got injured, I got my redemption, I got my rematch, and I used my legs. I’m back.”

Though a thrilled Adiwang would have wanted to get the finish, he settled for a win on the judges’ scorecards. The former Team Lakay proponent said it was enough.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade via replay on demand on Amazon Prime Video.