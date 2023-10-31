Lito Adiwang on how he overcame depression from injury and losing his parents at the same time: “Talk to someone close to you”

Filipino strawweight sensation ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang of the Philippines has had a rough two years leading up to his next fight.

Adiwang went through the wringer in a highly anticipated all-Filipino showdown with compatriot ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado at ONE X in March 2022, only to lose the fight after tearing his ACL in a freak injury midway through the action.

That injury kept him sidelined for 18 months before he was finally able to return earlier this year. However, other setbacks bogged him down even more during that period, not the least of which is both of his parents passing away.

Speaking during an interview on TV program, The Game, Adiwang talked about the darkest period of his life, and how he dealt with the depression that inevitably seeped in.

‘Thunder Kid’ said:

“It’s inevitable that we will go through times of struggle, like me, I was injured and my parents passed away last year, so those things really took a toll on me. I suffered from depression.”

With the help of good friends and trusted confidants close to him, Adiwang was able to weather life’s greatest storms, and now he says he is at peace with his parents’ passing, and is an even stronger fighter now than ever before.

Adiwang has a message for those going through a similar ordeal. He said:

“So my message is just to check on someone, talk to someone close to you, and find someone in your circle who will help you, motivate you, push you, and help you realize that life’s worth living for.”

Adiwang is set for a rematch with Miado at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16 live and absolutely free with active Amazon Prime Video subscription.