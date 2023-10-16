Jeremy Miado wants to prove win over Lito Adiwang was no fluke: “I want a more convincing victory this time”

Fiery Filipino strawweights ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado and ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang have long been on a collision course.

For one, they share the same space, and ply the same ranks, and are both Filipinos looking for a spot in the highly competitive strawweight top five. Secondly, they are two of the most explosive strikers in the weight class and are responsible for producing incredible highlight-reel knockouts in their fights.

The first time they met, as part of a stacked ONE X event in Singapore last year, Miado defeated Adiwang. However, the fight ended after ‘Thunder Kid’ suffered a freak injury that rendered him defenseless. Of course, this was not the ideal way for Miado to win.

That being said, ‘The Jaguar’ is happy he finally gets the chance to redeem himself when he rematches Adiwang in his next fight.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Miado said:

“Of course, I’m not satisfied with that win. Unfortunately, Lito Adiwang suffered a non-contact injury during that match. I really felt bad for him, especially since he’s my compatriot. A lot of people were also saying that Adiwang was winning that match prior to the injury. Now, I have a chance to run it back with him and show more of my skills. So yeah, I don’t think there’s any fighter who will feel satisfied getting a win in that manner. I want a more convincing victory this time.”

See the full interview below:

Miado and Adiwang are set to do battle at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.