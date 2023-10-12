Jeremy Miado knew a rematch with Lito Adiwang was inevitable: “It didn’t come as a surprise to me”

The highly anticipated rematch between top Filipino strawweights ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado and ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang finally has a date. Fans will get to see the two firecrackers run it back in what is expected to be another explosive battle between heavy hitters.

Miado is set to lock horns with Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3rd.

Speaking to YouTube channel The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Miado said he knew that he would be facing Adiwang in a rematch.

‘The Jaguar’ said:

“I was shocked that I’ll be fighting so soon this coming November. But in terms of the opponent, not so much. I was already expecting to get a rematch with Lito Adiwang sooner rather than later because that’s what the fans want.”

Miado and Adiwang first met in the Circle at ONE X in March 2022. ‘The Jaguar’ ended up winning the contest after Adiwang's knee gave out. It was ruled as a TKO victory for Miado due to injury.

After 18 months of rehabilitation, Adiwang returned to action last September, beating Adrian Mattheis via first-round TKO. That set the stage for the highly anticipated rematch, albeit one which is coming in a quick turnaround.

Miado added:

“It didn’t come as a surprise to me. I knew it was inevitable [after how our first match ended]. Admittedly, I’m surprised that it’s short notice, especially since Adiwang just fought last September. But other than that, I always knew this was coming.”

Adiwang looked spectacular in his lightning fast stoppage of Mattheis, so Miado knows his Filipino rival is in great condition.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.